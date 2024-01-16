Author Pauli Rose Libsohn’s New Book, "Penelope Gets A Birdhouse," is Another in Her Penelope Series, Wherein Penelope Falls in Love with a Little Brown Wren
Recent release “Penelope Gets A Birdhouse” by award-winning Page Publishing author Pauli Rose Libsohn is a delightful tale of a little girl Penelope who falls in love with a sweet little wren, a visitor to her backyard birdbath. But how, she wonders, can she keep her close to home? By a birdhouse to call her own.
Manhasett, NY, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pauli Rose Libsohn has completed her new book, “Penelope Gets A Birdhouse,” a continuation of her award-winning Penelope series. This time Penelope falls in love with a little brown wren, wanting to keep her close to home. But how?
Libsohn begins her tale, “It was SPRING, and Penelope decided she wanted more than ANYTHING, to have a birdhouse to call her own. Penelope loved to play outside in her backyard amidst her mother’s beloved gardens, ESPECIALLY since ALL the flowers were returning, thrusting upward, bursting with the brilliance of their color. Penelope, on many an occasion, would find herself standing in the middle of her whole backyard, watching and listening, as different colored birds returned from their winter vacations, sailing across the sky, swooping and soaring, as they sang their own songs, bedecking and bedazzling Penelope, for one more spring. Fascinated, Penelope wanted to see if she could discover where they lived with their families, straining her neck as she looked high into the trees to try and find any sort of physical resemblance of real live nests, whose formations escaped her. Where were their homes, she wondered? They HAD to have nests to call their own, but WHERE? And WHERE would they go when the sun disappeared?”
Published by Page Publishing, Pauli Rose Libsohn’s delightful tale, inspired by a true story, when Pauli and her mother visited one summer by a little brown wren who loved their birdbath, taking up residence. Holding this moment close to her heart, Pauli shares this heart-warming chronicle in another of her Penelope series, as Penelope discovers the meaning of friendship between herself and her new best friend, whom she and her mother call Wendy. The flowers, the neighborhood birds, even a spunky little chipmunk, all play essential roles in this magical adventure.
Readers who wish to experience the wonder of “Penelope Gets A Birdhouse” can purchase it online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
