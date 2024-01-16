Author Pauli Rose Libsohn’s New Book, "Penelope Gets A Birdhouse," is Another in Her Penelope Series, Wherein Penelope Falls in Love with a Little Brown Wren

Recent release “Penelope Gets A Birdhouse” by award-winning Page Publishing author Pauli Rose Libsohn is a delightful tale of a little girl Penelope who falls in love with a sweet little wren, a visitor to her backyard birdbath. But how, she wonders, can she keep her close to home? By a birdhouse to call her own.