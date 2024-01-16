Author Ruby Canwell’s New Book, "The Blue Book," is a Potent Guide to Living as One’s Best Self Through Overcoming the Trials and Burdens of Life’s Monotony
Recent release “The Blue Book” from Page Publishing author Ruby Canwell is a fascinating and eye-opening guide aimed at helping readers of all walks of life learn how to cope with the difficulties of daily life in order to rise above and achieve a higher way of living that breaks free from the exhausting routines one often subjects themselves to.
New York, NY, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ruby Canwell, journeyed all over the world and Canada itself in search of different regional specialties and ingredients back home to her kitchen, has completed her new book, “The Blue Book”: a powerful self-help book designed to aid readers who may be feeling lost or overwhelmed in organizing their lives and caring for themselves however they may need.
Canwell writes, “This book was started about getting down to the basics about not just how to make a roux but how to overcome the barriers everyone faces in their daily life, that is, overcoming the doldrums of an exhausting daily routine and allowing some breathing room so you can advance yourself and your interests when you would otherwise feel you are barely getting by. There is advice on budgeting, kitchen tips and hacks, and even some information about how to better take care of yourself. Hopefully, someone will find something helpful in here. As for the expansive section on getting around in the kitchen, you can learn some things about cooking, only just don’t expect any recipes! This is a handbook, a handbook for higher living. Escape the routine!”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruby Canwell’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s own reflective, interpersonal thoughts, as well as her travels across the globe that have provided her with insight and wisdom that has forever shaped her life. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The Blue Book” is the ultimate companion to conquering the challenges of everyday life and gaining a better sense of self and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Blue Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Canwell writes, “This book was started about getting down to the basics about not just how to make a roux but how to overcome the barriers everyone faces in their daily life, that is, overcoming the doldrums of an exhausting daily routine and allowing some breathing room so you can advance yourself and your interests when you would otherwise feel you are barely getting by. There is advice on budgeting, kitchen tips and hacks, and even some information about how to better take care of yourself. Hopefully, someone will find something helpful in here. As for the expansive section on getting around in the kitchen, you can learn some things about cooking, only just don’t expect any recipes! This is a handbook, a handbook for higher living. Escape the routine!”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruby Canwell’s enthralling tale draws upon the author’s own reflective, interpersonal thoughts, as well as her travels across the globe that have provided her with insight and wisdom that has forever shaped her life. Thought-provoking and poignant, “The Blue Book” is the ultimate companion to conquering the challenges of everyday life and gaining a better sense of self and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Blue Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories