Author Ruby Canwell’s New Book, "The Blue Book," is a Potent Guide to Living as One’s Best Self Through Overcoming the Trials and Burdens of Life’s Monotony

Recent release “The Blue Book” from Page Publishing author Ruby Canwell is a fascinating and eye-opening guide aimed at helping readers of all walks of life learn how to cope with the difficulties of daily life in order to rise above and achieve a higher way of living that breaks free from the exhausting routines one often subjects themselves to.