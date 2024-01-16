Author Arlene Tervakoski’s New Book, "The Adventures of Snagglepuss," is a Charming Story of a Cat’s Journey to Find His Family After They Move Away from Their Farm

Recent release “The Adventures of Snagglepuss” from Page Publishing author Arlene Tervakoski is an adorable story that follows the life of a cat named Snagglepuss, who grows up on a farm where he manages to make lots of friends and experience all sorts of new and exciting things. But after his family moves away, Snagglepuss decides to embark on a journey to be reunited with them once again.