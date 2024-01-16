Author Arlene Tervakoski’s New Book, "The Adventures of Snagglepuss," is a Charming Story of a Cat’s Journey to Find His Family After They Move Away from Their Farm
Recent release “The Adventures of Snagglepuss” from Page Publishing author Arlene Tervakoski is an adorable story that follows the life of a cat named Snagglepuss, who grows up on a farm where he manages to make lots of friends and experience all sorts of new and exciting things. But after his family moves away, Snagglepuss decides to embark on a journey to be reunited with them once again.
Lake Worth, FL, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Arlene Tervakoski was raised on a dairy farm in northern Minnesota, where she was surrounded by farm animals, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Snagglepuss”: a stirring and compelling story of a cat’s adventures growing up on a farm with a loving human family, and all the wonderful animal friends he makes along the way.
“Join Snagglepuss the cat on his adventures on the family farm, as he meets new people and animal friends and even finds the courage to go on an unexpected journey,” writes Tervakoski.
Published by Page Publishing, Arlene Tervakoski’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Snagglepuss’s different experiences of what living on the family farm is life, as well as his courageous adventure to find his family after they move away. With colorful artwork to help bring Tervakoski’s work to life, “The Adventures of Snagglepuss” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them wanting to revisit this special and heartwarming story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Adventures of Snagglepuss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
