Author John L. Marciniak’s New Book, “The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale,” Centers Around Two Witches Who Compete for the Ultimate Title of Being the Moon Witch

Recent release “The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale” from Page Publishing author John L. Marciniak is a charming story of two witches named Jacquelynn and Carmen, who vie for the highly sought after title of the Moon Witch. When a third witch, Tara enters the competition, Carmen teams up with her to take down Jacquelynn, leading to unintended and deadly consequences.