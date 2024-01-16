Author John L. Marciniak’s New Book, “The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale,” Centers Around Two Witches Who Compete for the Ultimate Title of Being the Moon Witch
Recent release “The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale” from Page Publishing author John L. Marciniak is a charming story of two witches named Jacquelynn and Carmen, who vie for the highly sought after title of the Moon Witch. When a third witch, Tara enters the competition, Carmen teams up with her to take down Jacquelynn, leading to unintended and deadly consequences.
Lafayette, IN, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John L. Marciniak, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University, has completed his new book, “The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale”: a delightful story about the jealousy between two witches concerning the right to hold the appreciated and coveted position of being the Moon Witch.
Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, author John L. Marciniak served in the US Army in the central highlands of Vietnam. Following his tour of duty, the author was employed for thirty-seven years at an Indiana state hospital for the mentally and criminally insane as a rehabilitation therapist.
“The Moon Witch flies against the Moon at darkness and flies the moon for twenty-four hours on All Hallows' Eve,” writes Marciniak. “Every year, a worldwide convention is held at a castle in the Ural Mountains from two days before the summer solstice and two days after. And every year, a flying competition is held to determine the Moon Witch. Every year, the witch Jacquelynn wins.
“Jacquelynn can let it go, but her rival Carmen can't accept the reality that she will never be the Moon Witch. Jacquelynn knows that jealousy is a toxic emotion, and if not confronted, it becomes increasingly irrational and dangerous. However, this year, a novice witch from Detroit, named Tara flies a very close second to Jacquelynn. Carmen befriends Tara for a final confrontation with Jacquelynn that you have to read to believe.
“The Moon Witch has the usual suspects: spirits, trolls, hobgoblins, ghouls, a cameo by Dracula, a brief appearance by a werewolf, a sinister wizard, a phantom army, and magic and black magic. Magic—the word inspires curiosity, the unknown, and fear of what we do not understand. Magic and the occult attempt to manipulate your mind and senses—beware!”
Published by Page Publishing, John L. Marciniak’s engaging tale was inspired by a Halloween decoration of a flat orange moon with a black silhouetted flying witch that the author’s wife used to decorate their house for the holiday, which sparked the author’s imagination and helped him to explore who this special witch that flies the moon could be. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, Marciniak weaves the perfect Halloween tale that is sure to delight readers and take them on a thrilling journey to discover who the true Moon Witch could be.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Moon Witch: A Halloween Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
