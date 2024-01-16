Author Lauren Tapinekis’s New Book "Goddess of Avenmor" is a Riveting Tale of Self-Discovery as a Young Woman of Avenmor is Unsettled Yet Intrigued by Her New Reflection

Recent release “Goddess of Avenmor” from Page Publishing author Lauren Tapinekis is a spellbinding story introducing Alurna, a college-aged Igni whose classic fiery red eyes are beginning to change to the colors of rival stellaseors, sparking confusion and a desperate feeling that there is something in her personal history that she does not understand- something being kept from her. Follow her journey as she embarks on a challenging quest to learn about her past and fulfill her true destiny.