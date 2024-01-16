Author Lauren Tapinekis’s New Book "Goddess of Avenmor" is a Riveting Tale of Self-Discovery as a Young Woman of Avenmor is Unsettled Yet Intrigued by Her New Reflection
Recent release “Goddess of Avenmor” from Page Publishing author Lauren Tapinekis is a spellbinding story introducing Alurna, a college-aged Igni whose classic fiery red eyes are beginning to change to the colors of rival stellaseors, sparking confusion and a desperate feeling that there is something in her personal history that she does not understand- something being kept from her. Follow her journey as she embarks on a challenging quest to learn about her past and fulfill her true destiny.
New York, NY, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Tapinekis, a New York native and lifelong poet currently pursuing a master’s degree in creative writing and English with a concentration in poetry while working as a waitress at her small-town diner, has completed her new book, “Goddess of Avenmor”: a gripping coming-of-age story and a compelling literary debut.
Alurna was used to being a fiery redhead with blood-orange eyes. Suddenly a quick glance at her reflection now showed a calming blue in her eyes that shocked her into silence. Within the world of Avenmor, there are sections divided by various elements called the stellaseors. Of these elements comes Igni, a place of ill-tempered and stubborn people, and where Alurna grew up. Her new reflection hinted at an unfamiliar but similar characteristic to the people of Aquanese, the water stellaseor. Could this be the only unfamiliar similarity, or is there something of her past finally breaking through to her? Nevertheless, when Alurna tries to explain these newfound deviations to her family and friends, they immediately dismiss them.
Yet Avenmor’s very own council members let her in on a little secret, which further changes the course of her life. Gradually, she’s no longer taking her typical college class; she will have to endure the vigorous expectations of her new hand-to-hand combat classes, leaving Alurna to wonder if she’s doing the right thing by leaving her home, or if it was never her home to start with.
Published by Page Publishing, Lauren Tapinekis’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Goddess of Avenmor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Alurna was used to being a fiery redhead with blood-orange eyes. Suddenly a quick glance at her reflection now showed a calming blue in her eyes that shocked her into silence. Within the world of Avenmor, there are sections divided by various elements called the stellaseors. Of these elements comes Igni, a place of ill-tempered and stubborn people, and where Alurna grew up. Her new reflection hinted at an unfamiliar but similar characteristic to the people of Aquanese, the water stellaseor. Could this be the only unfamiliar similarity, or is there something of her past finally breaking through to her? Nevertheless, when Alurna tries to explain these newfound deviations to her family and friends, they immediately dismiss them.
Yet Avenmor’s very own council members let her in on a little secret, which further changes the course of her life. Gradually, she’s no longer taking her typical college class; she will have to endure the vigorous expectations of her new hand-to-hand combat classes, leaving Alurna to wonder if she’s doing the right thing by leaving her home, or if it was never her home to start with.
Published by Page Publishing, Lauren Tapinekis’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid fantasy readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Goddess of Avenmor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories