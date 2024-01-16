Author John Carpenter’s New Book, "Renaissance Man," is an Exhilarating Story That Follows Special Agent TI as He Works to Solve the Murder of His Friends While in Italy

Recent release “Renaissance Man” from Page Publishing author John Carpenter is a compelling novel that centers around TI, a special agent whose Italian vacation to celebrate his recent success in Afghanistan is upended when one of his friends is killed. Despite the local police claiming the case is closed, TI rounds up his friends to find justice on his own terms.