Author John Carpenter’s New Book, "Renaissance Man," is an Exhilarating Story That Follows Special Agent TI as He Works to Solve the Murder of His Friends While in Italy
Recent release “Renaissance Man” from Page Publishing author John Carpenter is a compelling novel that centers around TI, a special agent whose Italian vacation to celebrate his recent success in Afghanistan is upended when one of his friends is killed. Despite the local police claiming the case is closed, TI rounds up his friends to find justice on his own terms.
Gilbert, AZ, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Carpenter, who currently resides in Arizona with his family and has worked in Latin American sales for twenty-five years, has completed his new book, “Renaissance Man”: a gripping thriller that continues the story of TI, whose well-earned vacation after a top-secret mission in the Middle East is interrupted by the murder of one of his close friends, which he vows to investigate.
Carpenter writes, “After finishing a mission in Afghanistan, TI spends a vacation in Italy with loved ones. When his friend is murdered and the local police close the case, TI is forced to gather a group of friends to find the perpetrators and deliver justice.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Carpenter’s is the third entry in the author’s series starring TI and will take readers on a gripping journey as they follow TI and his friends on their mission to find the killer and avenge their fallen brethren. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Carpenter weaves an unforgettable, action-packed tale that’s sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Renaissance Man" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
