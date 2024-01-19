Amphenol's Rugged Ethernet Switch Passes 901D Shock
High speed, low power, quick start, rugged Ethernet switch passes MIL-SPEC-901D.
Sidney, NY, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amphenol Military High Speed’s (AMHS) CF-020400-065 Rugged 6U VPX Ethernet Switch was successfully qualified for its shipboard application by passing the Military Specification 901D Shock Test.
The purpose of the Military Specification shock test 901D is to ensure shipboard installations can withstand shock loadings caused by nuclear or conventional weapons.
"People don't realize how incredible this is!" says AMHS's GM, Jared Sibrava. "We just took an extremely complex piece of Ethernet switching technology: circuit boards, connectors, dense ball grid arrays, precise soldering, capable of channeling and switching radar data in an aircraft, or the internal ops of a torpedo... and we punched it in the mouth nine times. Then we plugged it in and told it to be ready in ten seconds. It said, 'I'll do it in eight.'"
The passing of this test opens up the world of shipboard, submarine, and other naval applications for AMHS’s family of switches, which are already heavily represented in military avionics.
The CF-020400-065 is a 6U VPX switch is designed, manufactured, and assembled in Sidney, NY, USA down to its VITA 46 connectors. It boasts a fast boot time of under ten seconds and is low power at under 30W. More information can be found on Amphenol's website (https://www.amphenol-aerospace.com).
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How fast can the switch go?
--Up to 10G, or port ganging for up to 40G
2. How many channels?
--24 copper channels
3. What applications is this for?
--Military: Torpedoes, shipboard, avionics, ground... AMHS specializes in creating switches and other integrated electronics for rugged and military applications.
Amphenol Military High Speed (AMHS)
AMHS is a business unit within Amphenol specializing in high speed, rugged applications for the military and aerospace. Stretching far beyond connectors, AMHS's exclusively rugged lineup includes Ethernet switches, media converters, transceivers, and high density, high speed parts for copper and fiber.
Contact Jared Sibrava, jsibrava@amphenol-aao.com for more information.
The purpose of the Military Specification shock test 901D is to ensure shipboard installations can withstand shock loadings caused by nuclear or conventional weapons.
"People don't realize how incredible this is!" says AMHS's GM, Jared Sibrava. "We just took an extremely complex piece of Ethernet switching technology: circuit boards, connectors, dense ball grid arrays, precise soldering, capable of channeling and switching radar data in an aircraft, or the internal ops of a torpedo... and we punched it in the mouth nine times. Then we plugged it in and told it to be ready in ten seconds. It said, 'I'll do it in eight.'"
The passing of this test opens up the world of shipboard, submarine, and other naval applications for AMHS’s family of switches, which are already heavily represented in military avionics.
The CF-020400-065 is a 6U VPX switch is designed, manufactured, and assembled in Sidney, NY, USA down to its VITA 46 connectors. It boasts a fast boot time of under ten seconds and is low power at under 30W. More information can be found on Amphenol's website (https://www.amphenol-aerospace.com).
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How fast can the switch go?
--Up to 10G, or port ganging for up to 40G
2. How many channels?
--24 copper channels
3. What applications is this for?
--Military: Torpedoes, shipboard, avionics, ground... AMHS specializes in creating switches and other integrated electronics for rugged and military applications.
Amphenol Military High Speed (AMHS)
AMHS is a business unit within Amphenol specializing in high speed, rugged applications for the military and aerospace. Stretching far beyond connectors, AMHS's exclusively rugged lineup includes Ethernet switches, media converters, transceivers, and high density, high speed parts for copper and fiber.
Contact Jared Sibrava, jsibrava@amphenol-aao.com for more information.
Contact
Amphenol Military High SpeedContact
Stephanie Fritz
(607) 563-5419
amphenol-aerospace.com
Stephanie Fritz
(607) 563-5419
amphenol-aerospace.com
Categories