Celebrate Black History Month During Pilgrim's 150th Anniversary

In recognition of February as Black History Month, and in celebration of the diverse threads of our 150 years of heritage, Pilgrim Congregational Church offers free events that are open to the community. Dance, laugh, learn, try out special mac & cheese, get a health test or two, shop, enter raffles, bid during the live auction. From the serious to the exuberant, come join in as during the celebration.