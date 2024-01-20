Celebrate Black History Month During Pilgrim's 150th Anniversary
Oak Park, IL, January 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pilgrim Congregational Church, member of the United Church of Christ, 460 Lake St., is celebrating its 150th anniversary with events planned throughout the year.
In recognition of February as Black History Month, and in celebration of the diverse threads of our heritage, the church offers free events that are open to the community.
From the serious to the exuberant, come join in for the Health Fair, BIPOC Vendor Fair, Youth Performances, Line Dancing, panel discussions, and worship.
Events begin February 22, include a day-long Showcase with multiple streams of programming on February 24, and close with worship on February 25.
Dance, laugh, learn, try out special mac & cheese, get a health test or two, shop, enter raffles, bid during the live auction.
Thursday, February 22, 7 p.m.
Historical Forum:
Race and Justice: Early Oak Park & Pilgrim History in Context
This forum looks back at the time when Pilgrim was founded to allow examination of lives in a period of great changes in race relations in the post-Civil War United States. Panel participants are two historians of that period, Dr. David Brodnax, Sr., chair of the History Department at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, and Dr. Kate Masur, Professor of History at Northwestern University, and author most recently of the Pulitzer Prize finalist, Until Justice Be Done. The forum will be held in the sanctuary at the church. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, February 24, the church opens its doors to the public from 9:00 am to 3:00 p.m. using every public space to run concurrent streams of programming.
Plentiful parking.
Fellowship Hall
9-10 a.m.
Panel Discussion:
Health is Social: Building Health Equity in our Community
11 a.m. Savoring Traditions, Embracing Health.
This short program includes an opportunity to sample a variety of traditional mac & cheese entries (and vote on your favorite) as well as some delicious healthy fruits and vegetable dishes.
Parlor, Chapel, Resource Room, and Sanctuary
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Showcase of Black History, Culture and Entrepreneurship
Parlor: BIPOC Vendor Fair, Raffles, and Live Auction
10-12 Vendors, multiple raffles, and one live auction
Chapel and Resource Room: Health Fair
Some of the clinical services and information on offer will be: Blood Pressure testing, Cardiovascular screening, A1C screening, BMI, Healing Touch, mindfulness exercises, and women’s health information.
Sanctuary:
1 p.m. Line-dancing performance and lessons
2 p.m. Two youth performances, one by the Betty Shabazz Kuumba South Young Singers and Mahadi Drummers of Chicago and another by the Just Cause Dancers, Inc. of Forest Park.
Admission for each of these events is free though a freewill offering will be accepted.
Sunday, February 25
The celebration continues in worship, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with music by Uniting Voices Chicago (formerly Chicago Children’s Choir) and guest preacher, Rev. Dr. Terrill N. Murph.
Event Contacts:
Josephine Simmons, Coordinator of Black Culture, Vendor, and Health Fair, 773-206-9485
Jeff Petertil, Black History Forum, 708-848-7933
Pilgrim Congregational Church, UCC, was founded in February 1874, meeting at the C&NW Ridgeland train depot before building what is today’s chapel. The building, a local landmark, is the oldest building in Oak Park continuously used for worship.
More information about Pilgrim Church’s history and anniversary events can be found on the church website, www.pilgrimoakpark.org and on our Facebook page.
