Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Georgia Self Storage Facility
Jared Jones, CCIM is pleased to announce the sale of Storage Near Me located in Kathleen, GA. Storage Near Me is a 102,625 rentable square foot, institutional quality storage facility.
Tulsa, OK, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jared Jones, CCIM is pleased to announce the sale of Storage Near Me located in Kathleen, GA. Storage Near Me is a 102,625 rentable square foot, institutional quality storage facility. It was sold by the original developer to AMERCO U-HAUL. The property has significant upside available through increased focus on revenue management strategies and leasing up the recent expansion. The Buyer was seeking to add scale in a market where they had an existing presence.
The deal was acquired at an attractive price relative to replacement cost and had significant interest, with eight offers during the call for offers process. The 2023 market theme of pricing discovery was overwhelmingly apparent while navigating through the multiple bid sheets.
Jared Jones, CCIM is the Argus broker affiliate representing Oklahoma. He can be reached at 918-948-3941.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Categories