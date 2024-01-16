Author Shayla McGowan’s New Book, "Duck's Christmas Wish," is an Engaging Tale That Follows a Duck Who Helps to Decorate His Farm for His Favorite Day of the Year
Recent release “Duck's Christmas Wish” from Covenant Books author Shayla McGowan is a charming story that centers around Duck, who loves Christmas more than anything else and is thrilled when he’s asked to help Mr. McGruber decorate the farm for the holiday. After a hard day’s work, Duck returns to the barn where a surprise awaits him, and he eventually decides to make his Christmas wish.
Croton, OH, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shayla McGowan, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and loves her career in health care, has completed her new book, “Duck's Christmas Wish”: a heartfelt tale of a duck who helps to decorate the farm for his favorite day of the year, and finds a surprise waiting for him in the barn.
Originally from a small country town in Ohio, author Shayla McGowan loves living in the country but visits the beach every chance she gets, particularly the Outer Banks in North Carolina. McGowan has always loved animals and has had many pets over the years, including ducks. The author also loves being involved in her church and enjoys spending time with her family.
“It’s the most wonderful time of year on the farm, and Mr. McGruber is getting ready for Duck’s favorite holiday, Christmas!” writes McGowan. “Duck loved a lot of things but nothing quite as much as Christmas. Mr. McGruber had so many decorations that needed to be put up, and Duck loved helping him. The lights, the Christmas tree, the stockings, and most importantly, the manger scene. Once all of the decorations were up, Mr. McGruber and Duck read the Christmas story before going to bed. Just as Duck was waddling to his comfy bed, Mr. McGruber had a surprise for his little friend that made Duck feel so loved! Then all that was left to do was make a wish, a Christmas wish.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shayla McGowan’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Duck and Mr. McGruber’s adventures of decorating the farm and making sure it’s ready for Christmas. With colorful artwork to help bring McGowan’s tale to life, “Duck’s Christmas Wish” is sure to delight young readers and leave them wanting to revisit this classic Christmas story.
Readers can purchase “Duck's Christmas Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
