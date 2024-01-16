Author Bridget K. Erdman’s New Book, "Titus Sound Doctrine and Faith," is a Comprehensive Study Guide to Help Readers Explore the Book of Titus from the Bible
Recent release “Titus Sound Doctrine and Faith” from Covenant Books author Bridget K. Erdman is a fascinating examination of the book of Titus, breaking down the ideals of leadership responsibilities and leaning on God’s grace to show true humility toward all men. Readers will also focus on how to be inspired by Paul’s “sound doctrine,” and leading productive lives that point to Jesus Christ.
Harrod, OH, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bridget K. Erdman, a loving wife and mother of three, has completed her new book, “Titus Sound Doctrine and Faith”: A faith-based exploration of the Biblical book of Titus, split across six sessions to help readers truly understand Paul’s writings and bring them closer to living a life centered around Christ.
Author Bridget K. Erdman has worked in ministry at her home church, Cable Road Alliance, working in the women’s and children’s ministry. Bridget enjoys teaching and growing with others in Christ and in life. She also enjoys fellowship with a good cup of coffee and a group of close friends.
Erdman writes, “I never expected to be writing a book let alone a Bible study. I know there are several people from my past who would wonder if I am the ‘right’ person to even be in ministry. But I believe I am exactly where I need to be. God uses our stories and transformations to call to those who are lost and searching. And that is what Paul is writing to Titus about in this letter.”
The author continues, “As you will see repeated several times throughout the book of Titus, Paul’s letter is focused on ‘sound doctrine.’ Everything from appointing elders, to how to speak to others, teaching various age groups, to being subject to authority, Paul makes sure that his whole message is based around him being a bondslave to Christ ‘through the preaching entrusted to [him] by the command of God our Savior’ (Titus 1:3).
“... As we dive into the book of Titus, keep a look out for the behaviors and principles Paul encourages believers to adhere to so that others may be encouraged by the sound doctrine and trust the gospel of Jesus that we are to share.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bridget K. Erdman’s new book will help explore Paul’s “sound doctrine” and how it can be applied to one’s everyday lives so that they can forge a lasting and unshakeable relationship with Christ. Expertly crafted and enlightening, “Titus Sound Doctrine and Faith” is a perfect tool for individual or group study alike and is sure to help readers open their hearts and minds to Christ’s teachings, remaining with them long after the study sessions are complete.
Readers can purchase “Titus Sound Doctrine and Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
