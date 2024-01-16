Author Bridget K. Erdman’s New Book, "Titus Sound Doctrine and Faith," is a Comprehensive Study Guide to Help Readers Explore the Book of Titus from the Bible

Recent release “Titus Sound Doctrine and Faith” from Covenant Books author Bridget K. Erdman is a fascinating examination of the book of Titus, breaking down the ideals of leadership responsibilities and leaning on God’s grace to show true humility toward all men. Readers will also focus on how to be inspired by Paul’s “sound doctrine,” and leading productive lives that point to Jesus Christ.