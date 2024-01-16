Author Jon Fischer’s New Book, "Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Defend a Destroyed Earth from a Great, Unknown Enemy
Recent release “Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy” from Covenant Books author Jon Fischer is a riveting tale that centers around a young woman named Miriam who must work to stop an encroaching and mysterious force from across the Universe that could destroy all that remains of the Earth and humanity. Rogue Watcher is the exciting sequel to Alpine Tide, the first book of the Second Moon Trilogy.
Vancouver, WA, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jon Fischer, graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in business administration, has completed his new book, “Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy”: a thrilling adventure that follows eighteen-year-old Miriam Madsen who, after surviving through a cataclysmic event on Earth, must face new threats from across the Universe.
Author Jon Fischer has a successful business career and has been a development executive for several retail and restaurant chains. While the author enjoys writing young adult fiction, he has also written several humor stories including “The Seven Stages of Tupperware Grief,” which received some acclaim, and his pieces have been narrated in several podcasts. In addition to his passion for writing, Fischer enjoys running on trails, watching football and basketball, serving in his church and community, and exploring nature—especially national parks. Currently, he resides in the Pacific Northwest with his wife and three teenage children, and a lazy Yorkie named Toby.
“Earth is not the only planet with intelligent human life,” writes Fischer. “For many millennia, advanced humans from Completed Worlds have monitored the technological development of humans on other less advanced planets across the universe, including Earth.
“Each Developing World always has five Watchers from Completed Worlds, who are assigned to live on the planet and monitor its progress. The Watchers work under the strict direction of a Universal MAXIM to anonymously observe and report and never interfere with the native humans.
“Earth was Developing at a great pace until a band of Universal terrorists, known as Takers, damaged the Earth with large asteroids, flooding the planet and killing nearly all its population. The largest asteroid in the attack was miraculously caught into the Earth's orbit, becoming a second moon.”
Fischer continues, “The stakes are higher than ever as eighteen-year-old Miriam Madsen and her fellow survivors face new threats from across the Universe. To avoid their certain destruction, Watcher 3 of Earth, known locally as Spence, will stop at no length to protect Miriam, the woman he loves—even if it means going rogue.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jon Fischer’s new book is the second entry in the author’s “Second Moon Trilogy” series and will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Miriam rises up once more as humanity’s only hope to stop the further destruction of their world. Expertly paced and full of brilliant world building, Fischer weaves a suspenseful tale that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, eager for the final installment.
Readers can purchase “Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
