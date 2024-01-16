Author Jon Fischer’s New Book, "Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Defend a Destroyed Earth from a Great, Unknown Enemy

Recent release “Rogue Watcher: Book 2 of the Second Moon Trilogy” from Covenant Books author Jon Fischer is a riveting tale that centers around a young woman named Miriam who must work to stop an encroaching and mysterious force from across the Universe that could destroy all that remains of the Earth and humanity. Rogue Watcher is the exciting sequel to Alpine Tide, the first book of the Second Moon Trilogy.