Author Kierft Noël’s New Book, "See the World Through My Eyes," is a Fascinating Compilation of Poems Reflecting Upon Both the Darkest Aspects and the Beauty of the World
Recent release “See the World Through My Eyes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kierft Noël is a deeply personal and compelling assortment of poems and ruminations that reveal the innermost thoughts of the author as he documents his personal experiences with love, heartache, isolation, and various other concepts of life itself.
Brockton, MA, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kierft Noël, an advocate and a member of the Drop LWOP New England Project, has completed his new book, “See the World Through My Eyes”: a powerful and emotionally stirring collection of poems based upon the author’s own experiences and observations of the world around him, covering a wide range of topics related to the human condition.
Noël writes, “‘See the World through My Eyes’ is a collection of poems about the natural world and the dealing of confinement, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health, death, and oppression, as well as love, loneliness, and heartbreak.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kierft Noël’s engaging series is a thought-provoking assortment that’s sure to open the hearts and minds of readers, helping them to discover the pain and beauty that co-exist in the world around them. Bearing his very soul with each entry, Noël shares his poems in the hope that they will resonate with readers of all backgrounds and help carry them through life’s difficult moments.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “See the World Through My Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
