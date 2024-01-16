Author Kierft Noël’s New Book, "See the World Through My Eyes," is a Fascinating Compilation of Poems Reflecting Upon Both the Darkest Aspects and the Beauty of the World

Recent release “See the World Through My Eyes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kierft Noël is a deeply personal and compelling assortment of poems and ruminations that reveal the innermost thoughts of the author as he documents his personal experiences with love, heartache, isolation, and various other concepts of life itself.