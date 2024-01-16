Rickie and Neil Fried’s New Book, "The Legend of Captain Chanukah," Follows the Adventures of a Special Hero Who Helps to Teach About the Origins and Meaning of Chanukah
Boynton Beach, FL, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Rickie and Neil Fried have completed their most recent book, “The Legend of Captain Chanukah”: a fun tale that centers around the mysterious figure known as Captain Chanukah, how he came to be, and his connection with the celebration of Chanukah.
Rickie and Neil write, “Have you ever seen a dreidelship? Perhaps a man in a blue cape who has visited Earth for over 2,000 years? Who is Captain Chanukah? Use your imagination and try something new. Come, hear Grandpa tell his mystifying story about the Legend of Captain Chanukah.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rickie and Neil Fried’s book will take readers of all backgrounds on a thrilling journey to discover the meaning behind Chanukah, and how Captain Chanukah can help others celebrate the holiday. With colorful illustrations to help bring Rickie and Neil’s tale to life, “The Legend of Captain Chanukah” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Legend of Captain Chanukah” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
