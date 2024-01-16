Larry Fuqua’s New Book, "A White Guy’s Walk Through Black America," is an Honest Look at the Author’s Experiences Growing Up and Living as a White Man in Black America
Crete, IL, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Larry Fuqua has completed his most recent book, “A White Guy’s Walk Through Black America”: a fascinating memoir that follows the author’s life, from growing up as one of the only white children in his neighborhood, to attending a Historically Black College and becoming a police officer, and the various observations and experiences his encounters have left him with.
Born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, to a working-class family with Southern roots, author Larry Fuqua grew up in neighborhoods and attended public schools that were majority Black. He learned early on about racism, being one of four White families on his block, and experienced daily the “white boy” castigations. He had to learn to “put his dukes up” and fight to keep from being “jumped on,” and he did. Fuqua is a graduate of Chicago State University with both BA and MS degrees, and currently spend his time between Lafayette, Louisiana, Miami, Florida, and Quito, Ecuador.
“My book attempts to give an honest portrayal of my life much lived in America’s black world,” writes Fuqua. “The ‘Black world of America’ from my experiences is very much different than that of White America profoundly, so I found, through my experiences, study, and observations that there is a dislike and hatred may not be too strong a word to describe the feeling prevalent in Black America. I don’t feel my description is, in any way, an exaggeration. I am also the author of more than one hundred essays on race, Black racism, and a proponent for the adaption of a new college course (may be adaptable for high school juniors and seniors) titled ‘Comparative Racism.’
“I also describe my fourteen years policing in Black neighborhoods with a Black partner. I look at police corruption, corrupt city officials, and I describe my personal experiences and knowledge of events and members of the Chicago’s south suburban mafia. I give insight into personal experiences with Black racists and racism at various level in Black America. I covered my time as a White student at an HBCU and my many intimacies with black sistas, including my marriage to a Black woman. Sex, crime, corruption, mafia, racism, hatred, corporate intrigues, it’s all between these pages, much of which, I am not proud.
"I am not Black, but I know I had a perch few other White people have had in my personal experiences. You be the judge, but for me, I am not optimistic about the future of Black and White America. Tell me it ain’t so.”
Published by Fulton Books, Larry Fuqua’s book gives a brutal and raw look into the policing of Black neighborhoods, Black racism, interracial sex, police corruption, and the real-life mobsters of Chicago’s South Side. Larry’s honesty and uncovering of the truth will shock readers as they experience this one-of-a-kind memoir that is sure to challenge their perceptions and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A White Guy’s Walk Through Black America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
