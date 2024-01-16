Lost Soul’s New Book, "The Druid Chronicles: Forbidden Love: Book One," Centers Around a Police Sergeant Who Finds Herself Entangled in an Affair with a Demon
New York, NY, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lost Soul, a loving husband and writer who suffers from PTSD, has completed his most recent book, “The Druid Chronicles: Forbidden Love: Book One”: a gripping drama that follows a police sergeant who finds herself falling for a female demon that is chasing after the same serial killer that she is.
Born in Alabama and raised in Colorado and Texas, author Lost Soul currently resides in Missouri with his wife of fifteen years, Angel Cross, and their three cats. Lost Soul utilizes his writing to help him work through his daily battles with anxiety and PTSD, allowing him to find serenity in the chaos of his life. Through writing “Forbidden Love,” Lost Soul found the strength to let go of his doubts and fears and discover a whole new world that is both thrilling and terrifying at the same time.
Lost Soul writes, “My name is Charlene Roberts, or as my friends call me, Charlie. I’m a sergeant in the Seattle Police Homicide Division, but I also am a Druid that hunts demons and witches preying on my city. I have been tracking a demon who’s killed eighteen women in my city, and with the eighteenth victim, we caught him on video committing the murder.
“I soon find out that I am not the only one hunting my prey. Natalia, a female demon, joins me in hunting the same demon who killed her lover centuries before. After I’m wounded in a shoot-out, I find myself falling for her as she nurses me back to health.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lost Soul’s book is an exhilarating story that is sure to take readers on a wild adventure of shocking twists to discover just where this forbidden love will lead Charlie and Natalia. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Lost Soul weaves a spellbinding and character-driven epic that’s sure to lead readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, eager for more right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Druid Chronicles: Forbidden Love: Book One” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
