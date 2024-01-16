Arnold Vasquez’s Newly Released "Soldiers Of Fitness" is a Complex Study of Key Components to Developing Both Physically and Spiritually
“Soldiers Of Fitness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Arnold Vasquez is a heartfelt message of empowerment that offers readers a ready resource for taking control of their overall health and well-being.
Katy, TX, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Soldiers Of Fitness”: an engaging study of the interrelated aspects of personal and spiritual wellness. “Soldiers Of Fitness” is the creation of published author, Arnold Vasquez, a native of Texas, dedicated husband, proud father, personal trainer, and professional model for over twenty years.
Vasquez shares, “Purpose:
“To make America stronger in their spiritual and physical journey.
Mission:
“The goal is to have the reader receive the Holy Spirit, make the necessary changes in their lifestyle, and to have success in their physical fitness journey.
“Objectives:
1. Low-cost-in-home program.
2. Teach the four basic components of health-related physical fitness.
3. Personal fitness test to find your present fitness status.
4. Set goals to establish your mission.
5. Develop you own exercise program.
6. Journal to write your own book of success.
Task:
1. Pray
2. Eat right
3. Exercise
4. Follow your dreams
“Success: If just one person uses this workbook, follows their dreams, and gets stronger—the book has done its job!
“Will you march with me?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arnold Vasquez’s new book will engage readers seeking the opportunity to take charge of their health in all aspects of life.
Consumers can purchase “Soldiers Of Fitness” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soldiers Of Fitness,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
