N.M. Choga’s Newly Released "Victory in Apparent Defeat" is an Informative Resource for Anyone Seeking a Deepened Understanding of Christianity
“Victory in Apparent Defeat” from Christian Faith Publishing author N.M. Choga is an articulate discussion of key tenets of the Christian faith that will encourage current believers and non-believers alike.
New York, NY, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Victory in Apparent Defeat”: an articulate opportunity for spiritual growth. “Victory in Apparent Defeat” is the creation of published author, N.M. Choga.
Choga shares, “To be more than a conqueror calls for a spirit that infuses a royal nature into the soul and body. Your challenge is to live your purpose in accordance with God’s will and move in harmony. This makes you rule as king and priest in the spiritual realm for your life to be meaningful and productive.
“When the spirit reigns in your life, a spiritual nature flows through you as your body becomes sensitive to producing the fruit of the spirit in a physical sense and practical way. In this way, your conscience becomes aligned toward God and people (Acts 26:16). The explosive power of your wise conscience will dominate as it permeates your entire being to God’s glory. Therefore, let the Word of God pierce to divide asunder the soul and spirit (Heb. 4:12).
“For you, I pray that God sanctifies your spirit and soul and body to be preserved and blameless up to the return of our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Thess. 5:23). This is the essence of your victory. Therefore, align your life to God’s salvation plan. Pull the trigger now.
“This book will build your faith, encourage the downcast, restore the broken spirit, energize your salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, N.M. Choga’s new book presents readers with a helpful tool for discovering or building one’s faith.
Consumers can purchase “Victory in Apparent Defeat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victory in Apparent Defeat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Choga shares, “To be more than a conqueror calls for a spirit that infuses a royal nature into the soul and body. Your challenge is to live your purpose in accordance with God’s will and move in harmony. This makes you rule as king and priest in the spiritual realm for your life to be meaningful and productive.
“When the spirit reigns in your life, a spiritual nature flows through you as your body becomes sensitive to producing the fruit of the spirit in a physical sense and practical way. In this way, your conscience becomes aligned toward God and people (Acts 26:16). The explosive power of your wise conscience will dominate as it permeates your entire being to God’s glory. Therefore, let the Word of God pierce to divide asunder the soul and spirit (Heb. 4:12).
“For you, I pray that God sanctifies your spirit and soul and body to be preserved and blameless up to the return of our Lord Jesus Christ (1 Thess. 5:23). This is the essence of your victory. Therefore, align your life to God’s salvation plan. Pull the trigger now.
“This book will build your faith, encourage the downcast, restore the broken spirit, energize your salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, N.M. Choga’s new book presents readers with a helpful tool for discovering or building one’s faith.
Consumers can purchase “Victory in Apparent Defeat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Victory in Apparent Defeat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories