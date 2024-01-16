Teri Marcos’s Newly Released "Builder" is an Engaging Poetic Narrative That Explores the Blessings Christ Bestowed
“Builder” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teri Marcos is a captivating balance of spiritual encouragement and visual engagement as clever verse and vibrant imagery explore the life of Jesus.
Mountain Home, AR, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Builder”: a touching poem intended to inspire readers of any age. “Builder” is the creation of published author, Teri Marcos, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who is a retired public-school educator and administrator.
Marcos shares, “Builder is a poetic story about Jesus Christ who grew from a young boy into a strong carpenter. Zechariah 6:12–13 foretells that the Messiah will be a builder. 'And speak unto him, saying, Thus speaketh the LORD of hosts, saying, Behold the man whose name is the Branch; and he shall grow up out of his place, and he shall build the temple of the LORD. Even he shall build the temple of the LORD, and he shall bear the glory, and shall sit and rule upon his throne, and he shall be a priest upon his throne: and the counsel of peace shall be between them both.'
“God sent his son, Jesus, to build the bridge, to be the bridge, for those who choose to turn from their sinful ways, back to God. Jesus promises, 'In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also' (John 14:2–3).
“The Builder is at work today. His eternal truth is everlasting.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teri Marcos’s new book provides a unique resource for personal encouragement of faith as readers reflect on the important message within.
Consumers can purchase “Builder” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Builder,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
