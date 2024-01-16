Janice Lee’s Newly Released "Seventeen Miraculous Seconds" is a Powerful Family Memoir That Exemplifies Faith in the Face of Devastation
“Seventeen Miraculous Seconds” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janice Lee is an emotionally charged account of a family’s journey through a shocking car accident that leaves a beloved son and brother’s life hanging in the balance.
New York, NY, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Seventeen Miraculous Seconds”: a heartfelt message of encouragement for others facing a similar traumatic event. “Seventeen Miraculous Seconds” is the creation of published author, Janice Lee.
Finding and holding onto faith amid emotional trauma is harder than it
sounds, but it’s precisely what the Boyd family set out to do. Janice’s narrative
captures the sparkling personalities that saved Ty’s life and kept her family
whole. Janice recounts, in simple yet mighty scenes of faith and love, a wave of
blessing through one of life’s most destructive storms.
This optimistic family autobiography will inspire, comfort, and encourage
readers from all backgrounds who face life’s countless trials.
Janice Lee shares, “Don’t go in there and tell him goodbye! No matter how bad he is, tell him you will see him again soon. He will give up before even trying if he hears you say goodbye. Tell him you will see him soon, Mom. Don’t tell him goodbye,” Russ pleads.
A devastating car accident leaves Ty Boyd in a coma and his life hanging by a thread. When doctors gather around to coax the family into accepting his inevitable demise, the Boyds instead rally into a force even death can’t reckon with. A living force that gained momentum as real-life angels joined their efforts to seek far more than mere survival for Ty. One is awestruck by the energy, stamina, and resiliency found through faith and prayer.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Lee’s new book offers a deeply personal look into a mother’s perspective of navigating a complex medical emergency.
Consumers can purchase “Seventeen Miraculous Seconds” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seventeen Miraculous Seconds,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
