Barbara Bricker’s Newly Released “The True Colors Of Our Heart” is a Helpful Collection of Narratives That Illustrate Dangerous, Negative Feelings
“The True Colors Of Our Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara Bricker is an informative and compassionate approach to helping young readers learn to identify and navigate challenging emotions.
Hendersonville, NC, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The True Colors Of Our Heart”: a helpful resource for parents, educators, and spiritual leaders. “The True Colors Of Our Heart” is the creation of published author, Barbara Bricker.
Bricker shares, “We are all sinners, but do children really realize that? And do they understand why they have bad feelings about themselves, others, and their situations sometimes? The True Colors of Our Hearts helps to identify and name sins for them, gives children practical ways to work on or 'cure' those feelings, and keeps them from escalating to sinful actions. All of this is done in a fun and 'colorful' way that children will enjoy and relate to. And, through this study, they will develop a relationship with the King as they rely on him throughout the process. The ultimate goal will be that they learn how to better show love for him and for others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara Bricker’s new book will resonate with many who find it challenging to explain and illustrate the range of emotions that can drive us to poor behaviors.
Consumers can purchase “The True Colors Of Our Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The True Colors Of Our Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
