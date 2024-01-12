Achieving All Domain Decision Advantage Through Enhanced C4ISR Capabilities
C4ISR Community to Convene at Defense Strategies Institute’s 12th Annual Integrated C4ISR Systems Symposium on February 21-22 in Alexandria, Virginia.
Alexandria, VA, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As military demand for data processing and distribution grows, private industry is looking for ways to provide users, both in the U.S. military and our international partners, a one-stop shop for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance collection, analytics, and tasking. C4ISR ensures that the U.S. can respond to threats, safeguard its interests, and maintain national security in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. Senior leaders will address past lessons learned, current initiatives, and the path forward to secure and safeguard the nation’s ISR sphere.
Attendees can anticipate learning from senior leaders from across DoD, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, International Partners, Industry, and Academia for discussions centered on the delivery and implementation of C4ISR capabilities in support of the Warfighter across all domains. This year’s panel will focus on the impact of emerging technology and AI in NATO and the implications for a strengthened alliance to tie together current pressing issues of concern.
The 12th Annual Integrated C4ISR Systems Symposium Confirmed Speaker Include:
· -Maj. Gen Gregory Gagnon, USSF, Deputy Chief, Space Operations for Intelligence, U.S. Space Force
· -RDML, Joshua Himes, USN, Vice Director, Intelligence J2, Joint Staff
· -David Beckwith, SES, Director, C4/ISR, OUSD A&S
· -Andrew Evans, Director, Army ISR Task Force, U.S. Army G-2
· -Leila Gardner, SES, Assistant Director, Intelligence HQ Marine Corps
· -Maj. Gen. Krzysztof Nolbert, Defense, Military, Naval and Air Attaché, Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Washington D.C.
· -Dennis Teefy, Project Director, Sensors-Aerial Intelligence, PEO IEW&S
· -Alexis Bonnell, Chief Information Officer, Air Force Research Lab
· -Federico Borsari, Leonardo Fellow, Transatlantic Defense and Security Program, Center for European Policy
· -Maj. Gen Aaron Prupas, USAF (Ret), Former Director, Intelligence & Information, OUSD I&S
· -Moderator: RADM Brett Heimbigner, USN (Ret), Former Director of the Joint ISR operations Center, Joint Staff
2024 Discussion Topics will Include:
· Ensuring Air Force Access to Intelligence for Competitive Advantage in Tactical Environments
· Understanding the Landscape of the Growing Threats to U.S. Space Systems & Mitigating Risk
· Ensuring the Army Intelligence Enterprise can Support Data Centricity and Modernization Efforts
· Bringing MOSA to C5ISR and Electronic Warfare Applications Across Multiple Domains
· Securing Military Adoption of Drones for Expendable Means of Intelligence Gathering
· Transforming C4ISR: The Impact of Emerging Technology and AI in NATO and the Implications for a Strengthened Alliance
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940- 6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Integrated C4ISR Systems Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://c4isr.dsigroup.org. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Categories