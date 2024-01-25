Oakland Health Associates: Overcoming Winter Blues
Waterford, MI, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Now that the holidays are over and winter has officially settled in, those of us that call Michigan home either love and embrace the season or dream about when we're going to escape to a warmer climate. Either way, it is important to be aware of how our thinking, feeling, and physical activity may be influenced by shorter days, colder nights, and far less sun than we might like.
Winter is unequivocally a busier time for mental health professionals, with demand for services more than doubling during the winter months. However, with mental health services at an all-time high in this country, finding a provider (that is also a good fit) can be a real challenge. Therefore, it is more important than ever to become educated and empowered by understanding what we can do to manage our own mental health and wellbeing, while perhaps simultaneously seeking out professional help. Almost without exception, we will all experience what is referred to as a mental health condition (onset of symptoms) during our lifetime and over half of us will experience a mental health disorder (symptoms causing distress and/or impairment). Ignoring the onset and persistence of mental health symptoms leads to additional medical problems that left untreated will result in serious health problems or worse.
Are you increasingly tired, irritable, and/or have an overall feeling of sadness or hopelessness? Do you feel like you would rather sleep longer, participate less in social functions, and/or dread having conversations with co-workers, friends, and/or loved ones? Are you experiencing more physical symptoms, such as headaches, back pain, and/or physical tension? These are all classic signs (observed) and symptoms (experienced) associated with the onset and/or persistence of mental health related issues.
Oakland Health Associates is offering immediate appointments (in-person and/or virtually) and will even coordinate services with your existing primary care, behavioral health, and/or specialty providers to complement your care in order to achieve the best possible results. Oakland Health Associates offers clinical assessment, diagnosis, psychological testing, medication management, and/or counseling for individuals, couples, and families.
If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental health related concerns, seek out a trusted source and/or schedule an appointment today. Oakland Health Associates can be reached at 248-618-3920 for immediate availability.
Donald E. Deering, Ph.D. is a retired Clinician and Professor of Behavioral Health and long-time Clarkston, Michigan resident. He is interested in promoting mental health and well-being within his community and abroad, especially during this time of year. Dr. Deering can be reached at drdondeering@gmail.com
Winter is unequivocally a busier time for mental health professionals, with demand for services more than doubling during the winter months. However, with mental health services at an all-time high in this country, finding a provider (that is also a good fit) can be a real challenge. Therefore, it is more important than ever to become educated and empowered by understanding what we can do to manage our own mental health and wellbeing, while perhaps simultaneously seeking out professional help. Almost without exception, we will all experience what is referred to as a mental health condition (onset of symptoms) during our lifetime and over half of us will experience a mental health disorder (symptoms causing distress and/or impairment). Ignoring the onset and persistence of mental health symptoms leads to additional medical problems that left untreated will result in serious health problems or worse.
Are you increasingly tired, irritable, and/or have an overall feeling of sadness or hopelessness? Do you feel like you would rather sleep longer, participate less in social functions, and/or dread having conversations with co-workers, friends, and/or loved ones? Are you experiencing more physical symptoms, such as headaches, back pain, and/or physical tension? These are all classic signs (observed) and symptoms (experienced) associated with the onset and/or persistence of mental health related issues.
Oakland Health Associates is offering immediate appointments (in-person and/or virtually) and will even coordinate services with your existing primary care, behavioral health, and/or specialty providers to complement your care in order to achieve the best possible results. Oakland Health Associates offers clinical assessment, diagnosis, psychological testing, medication management, and/or counseling for individuals, couples, and families.
If you or someone you know may be struggling with mental health related concerns, seek out a trusted source and/or schedule an appointment today. Oakland Health Associates can be reached at 248-618-3920 for immediate availability.
Donald E. Deering, Ph.D. is a retired Clinician and Professor of Behavioral Health and long-time Clarkston, Michigan resident. He is interested in promoting mental health and well-being within his community and abroad, especially during this time of year. Dr. Deering can be reached at drdondeering@gmail.com
Contact
Oakland Health AssociatesContact
Dr. Don Deering
248-618-3920
oaklandhealthassociates.com
Dr. Sebi Fishta - Executive Director
Dr. Anthony DiLoreto - Clinical Director
Dr. Don Smith - Medical Director
Dr. Don Deering
248-618-3920
oaklandhealthassociates.com
Dr. Sebi Fishta - Executive Director
Dr. Anthony DiLoreto - Clinical Director
Dr. Don Smith - Medical Director
Categories