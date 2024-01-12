Hilton Head Wing Fest Featured in Flag Digital's Star Media Journal
Hilton Head, SC, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Hilton Head Wingfest, one of the most anticipated Hilton Head Island events of the year, has been featured in Flag Digital's Star Media Journal, a popular online magazine that covers lifestyle, entertainment, and music. The article, titled, “How to Enjoy the 2024 Hilton Head Wing Fest,” highlights the various attractions and activities that the festival offers, as well as some tips and tricks for making the most of the experience.
The Hilton Head Wing Fest, which will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Lowcountry Celebration Park, is a fun-filled, family-friendly event that showcases the best wings from 20 to 25 local restaurants. Over 6,500 lbs of chicken wings will be served, along with sides, and drinks. The festival also features live music, a kid’s zone, a rock climbing wall, a bungee jump, and a wing bobbing and eating contest. Attendees can vote for their favorite wing and watch the winner be crowned at 4:30 p.m.
The Star Media Journal article praises the Hilton Head Wing Fest as “a must-visit for any wing lover” and “a great way to spend a spring day with friends and family.” It also offers some helpful advice, such as arriving early, wearing comfortable clothes, bringing cash, and sampling different flavors. The article also mentions the Hilton Head Wine and Food Festival, which will take place on the same weekend, as another option for those who want to enjoy more culinary delights.
The Hilton Head Wing Fest is organized by the Island Recreation Association, a non-profit organization that provides quality recreational programs and facilities for the residents and visitors of Hilton Head Island. The festival is sponsored by various local businesses and organizations, such as Coconutz, Wild Wing Cafe, One Hot Mamma’s, HH Firefighters’ Association, and Courtyard Marriot Hotel. The admission fee is $10, with children under 11 getting in for free. Food, beverages, and activities are sold separately with tickets that can be purchased at the festival.
Flag Digital is excited to announce that its journalist will attend this years WingFest and will publish exclusive content for its audience to read.
