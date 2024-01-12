HoduSoft to Attend 31st Convergence India Expo
Denver, CO, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, announces that it will participate in the 31st edition of Convergence India Expo.
Convergence India Expo is one of the largest tech events in India that’s scheduled from January 17th to 19th at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event aims to bring together various sectors through the convergence of technologies. It is being organized by the Exhibitions India Group (EIG), along with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and ITPO (Ministry of Commerce & Industry).
The event will have 40 conference sessions of which 200 speakers from 36 countries will attend. The convergence will see participation from over 350 startups, 1,015 participants, and record a footfall of more than 44,170 attendees. The solutions showcased in the expo will range from AI, cleantech, deep-tech, embedded tech, fintech, IoT, mobile devices and gadgets, smart buildings, smart cities (ICT), smart energy, smart mobility, telecom, water management, and more.
HoduSoft’s Business Development Manager Mayur Mehta, Business Development Executive Deep Modi, and Senior Presales Engineer Vishesh Tomar will be representing the company at booth No D-495 C.
“We are extremely excited to participate in the 31st edition of Convergence India Expo and represent HoduSoft. The event, which is part of the Indian Government’s initiative of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ presents an invaluable opportunity for engagement with emerging entrepreneurs, technology experts, industry stakeholders, investors, and incubators,” said Mayur Mehta.
“The expo is expected to attract thousands of industry experts from the country and around the world. We are not only looking forward to showcasing to visitors our innovative Unified Communication solutions but also witnessing state-of-the-art new-age technologies and innovative solutions from other participants. It’ll provide invaluable insights and inspiration to us. We are thrilled to be a part of such an event,” he added.
The expo will host some eminent speakers such as Mr Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow Head of Department, H.E. Mr. Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez Ambassador Embassy of Spain, Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary, Mining, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, Kunal Kumar, IAS, office of Joint Secretary & Mission Director (Smart Cities Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Sanket S. Bhondve, IAS (MP:2007), Private Secretary to the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, just to name a few.
