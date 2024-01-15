Michael J. Ayers Named Vice President of International Photographic Council’s Executive Board of Directors
Renowned photographer and teacher brings unique experiences and contributions to worldwide photography organization.
New York, NY, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The International Photographic Council (IPC) has announced the appointment of Michael J. Ayers as Vice President to its Executive Board of Directors. Founded in 1974, IPC is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing worldwide recognition of photography as a universal means of communication.
“Michael represents our focus of Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language,” says Andy Marcus, President of IPC. “As a teacher, he educates his students on the incredible power they have in their hands to change the world. His career has taken him around the world and that kind of introspection will bring enormous value to our board.”
Ayers is a past recipient of the IPC Leadership Award. He earned the WPPI’s International Photographer of the Year Award in 2001, and was the 2011 recipient of SWPP’s Honorary Fellowship. He is sought after for his wedding, portrait and corporate photography work. He has educated more than 50,000 students across over 100 countries in his distinctive techniques and skills to enrich their talent. He participates and chronicles his work with missions, bringing clean water, food, medicine, and other essentials to showcase world issues.
“Photography is a synonym for love,” says Ayers. “I’m fortunate to have been able to capture moments in time that open eyes and hearts. I’m looking forward to working with the IPC Board and I’m honored to have been asked to participate.”
Ayers joins a diverse board of directors comprised of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. In October, IPC honored President and COO of Sony Electronics North America Neal Manowitz with its annual Hall of Fame Award for his vital contributions to the photo imaging industry. Six professional photographers also earned coveted IPC awards for their work. This year also saw the first two inaugural recipients of the James L. Chung Memorial Scholarship. Visit IPCPhoto.org to learn more.
About the International Photographic Council (IPC)
The International Photographic Council (IPC) is a Civil Society Organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications, composed of representatives from every major sector of the photographic industry. IPC’s motto is “Peace Through Photography, the Universal Language.” IPC is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Caption: Professional wedding, portrait and commercial photographer Michael J. Ayers has been appointed Vice President to the IPC Executive Board of Directors.
Contact
Kathy Magrane
631-838-5822
https://ipcphoto.org/
