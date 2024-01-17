Author Laurynne Willis’s New Book, "The Little Caterpillar," Follows the Adventures of a Caterpillar Who Longs to be a Butterfly Like the Ones He Always Sees Flying
Recent release “The Little Caterpillar” from Page Publishing author Laurynne Willis is a riveting tale that centers around Joe, a little caterpillar who dreams of one day becoming a butterfly. After eating a bunch of leaves to grow strong, Joe achieves his dream and helps to inspire another caterpillar to become a butterfly as well.
Raleigh, NC, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Laurynne Willis, who enjoys outdoor activities like riding her bike, roller skating, running, and swimming, has completed her new book, “The Little Caterpillar”: a charming story of a caterpillar named Joe who wishes more than anything in the world to become a butterfly someday, and awakens one morning to find his dream has been realized.
Willis begins her tale, “One day, a little caterpillar went to go find some leaves. His name was Joe. Joe went to his favorite spot to get his favorite leaves. When Joe got there, Joe saw butterflies. The butterflies had beautiful patterns on them. Joe said, ‘I want to be just like you one day.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Laurynne Willis’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s interest in butterflies, moths, and flowers that she has learned about in school. With colorful artwork to help bring Willis’s story to life, “The Little Caterpillar” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers everywhere, inviting them to revisit this delightful story of making one’s dreams come true over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Little Caterpillar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Willis begins her tale, “One day, a little caterpillar went to go find some leaves. His name was Joe. Joe went to his favorite spot to get his favorite leaves. When Joe got there, Joe saw butterflies. The butterflies had beautiful patterns on them. Joe said, ‘I want to be just like you one day.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Laurynne Willis’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s interest in butterflies, moths, and flowers that she has learned about in school. With colorful artwork to help bring Willis’s story to life, “The Little Caterpillar” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers everywhere, inviting them to revisit this delightful story of making one’s dreams come true over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Little Caterpillar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories