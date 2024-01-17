Author Laurynne Willis’s New Book, "The Little Caterpillar," Follows the Adventures of a Caterpillar Who Longs to be a Butterfly Like the Ones He Always Sees Flying

Recent release “The Little Caterpillar” from Page Publishing author Laurynne Willis is a riveting tale that centers around Joe, a little caterpillar who dreams of one day becoming a butterfly. After eating a bunch of leaves to grow strong, Joe achieves his dream and helps to inspire another caterpillar to become a butterfly as well.