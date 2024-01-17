Author Stuart Hood’s New Book, "A Woman's Pride," is a Compelling Assortment of Poems Designed to Uplift Women from All Backgrounds and Help Them to Remember Their Worth
Recent release “A Woman's Pride” from Page Publishing author Stuart Hood is a gripping and thought-provoking series of poetry aimed at helping to lift up and encourage female readers who had faced both physical and verbal abuse so that they can work towards inner healing and repairing their sense of self and their pride.
Hazelwood, MO, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stuart Hood has completed his new book, “A Woman's Pride”: a collection of poems designed to inspire and uplift women from all backgrounds and help them to know their worth no matter how they may have been mistreated and abused by domestic partners in the past.
Hood shares, “‘A Woman’s Pride’ is about the trials and tribulations that the majority of all women, no matter their race, will perhaps go through in life being in a relationship with a man or a significant other of choice. But my hope is that this book will inspire them and give them the strength, courage, and self-pride in being a woman to overcome and triumph over any type of physical, mental, or verbal abuse that a woman may encounter during their life’s journey in being in such an abusive relationship. And this I sincerely pray: that no woman will ever ever have to endure another person’s abusiveness throughout their short life’s journey. Amen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stuart Hood’s inspiring series will help female readers gain a better sense of self-confidence, no matter the disrespect and heartbreak they may have experienced from those they once loved and trusted. Powerful and emotionally explosive, “A Woman’s Pride” will leave readers spellbound and inspired with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “A Woman's Pride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
