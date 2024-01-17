Author Jan Curry’s New Book, "A Miracle in the Midst," is a Compelling, Faith-Based Account That Documents the Author’s Out-of-Body Experience with the Lord

Recent release “A Miracle in the Midst” from Covenant Books author Jan Curry is a fascinating autobiographical account of the author’s out-of-body experience in which she was called to God’s presence and, showing His mercy and grace, sent her back so that she might share with others her experience and help them to find their own faith in the Lord.