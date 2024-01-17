Author Jan Curry’s New Book, "A Miracle in the Midst," is a Compelling, Faith-Based Account That Documents the Author’s Out-of-Body Experience with the Lord
Recent release “A Miracle in the Midst” from Covenant Books author Jan Curry is a fascinating autobiographical account of the author’s out-of-body experience in which she was called to God’s presence and, showing His mercy and grace, sent her back so that she might share with others her experience and help them to find their own faith in the Lord.
Melrose Park, IL, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jan Curry, a God-fearing woman that has exercised faith and resiliency through many trials and tribulations, has completed her new book, “A Miracle in the Midst”: a powerful memoir detailing the author’s out-of-body experience, her time in the Lord’s presence, and her newfound mission to spread the good news of God’s salvation that He offers to all His children.
Curry writes, “Some of us don’t know what it’s like to be loved. We might have felt abandoned growing up, so when we feel the love of Jesus, it’s the kind of feeling where you can’t or don’t want to let go. Or maybe you are one of those who have parents that were abusive—whether less abusive (mentally or physically)—abuse, at any level, is still abuse. Then you get touched by the saving grace of Jesus. You can’t help yourself but feel the love like never before.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jan Curry’s new book is written as a personal testimony to proclaim God’s truth, and in doing so, aid readers on their own individual paths to salvation. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, Curry shares her story so that others may come to know the Lord and stand strong in their faith in Him for all time, opening their hearts and minds to His presence and unending love.
Readers can purchase “A Miracle in the Midst” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories