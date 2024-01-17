Author Rita Rae Raye’s New Book, "Memoirs of a Fat Woman," is an Inspiring First-Hand Account of Surviving an Abusive Relationship That Emphasizes Female Empowerment

Recent release “Memoirs of a Fat Woman” from Covenant Books author Rita Rae Raye is both a moving retelling of the author’s journey to freedom from domestic abuse and a step-by-step guide on how other women can do the same. Raye draws upon the lessons she learned along the hard road to finding self-worth and provides useful tools for finding the strength to seek help.