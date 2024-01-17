Author Rita Rae Raye’s New Book, "Memoirs of a Fat Woman," is an Inspiring First-Hand Account of Surviving an Abusive Relationship That Emphasizes Female Empowerment
Recent release “Memoirs of a Fat Woman” from Covenant Books author Rita Rae Raye is both a moving retelling of the author’s journey to freedom from domestic abuse and a step-by-step guide on how other women can do the same. Raye draws upon the lessons she learned along the hard road to finding self-worth and provides useful tools for finding the strength to seek help.
New York, NY, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rita Rae Raye, a loving mother and domestic abuse survivor, has completed her new book, “Memoirs of a Fat Woman”: a self-help book for women looking to escape dangerous relationships, especially plus-size women who face harder challenges in life due to size discrimination.
Raye writes, “No one knows what is the best thing in your situation you are in, only you. Think long and hard on your decision. I recognized the danger I was in. I felt I would either be dead soon or end up in a mental facility—mad as a mad hatter. The day I left, he pulled a gun on me, advising he would put me out of my misery, playing Russian roulette with the gun. I confronted him and walked out, with him pointing the gun at my back, heard a click and continued to walk out, praying the whole time. I left unscathed, scared to death, and elated; I was free!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rita Rae Raye’s new book shares the tools she learned while escaping an abusive relationship. Raye writes about the unique challenges plus-size women face, especially when it comes to achieving financial and personal independence. It is harder for plus-size women to find employment due to society’s implicit fatphobia. It is also more common for plus-size women to fall into the cycle of abuse due to their self-worth being driven down by both their abuser and the world as a whole.
However, author Rita Rae Raye broke free from this vicious cycle, and she learned a thing or two along the way. From how to stash funds to gaining self-confidence, Raye outlines the steps she took on her road to freedom. Not only instructional but also entertaining, Raye’s touching first-hand account of survival is sure to uplift any reader.
Readers can purchase “Memoirs of a Fat Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Raye writes, “No one knows what is the best thing in your situation you are in, only you. Think long and hard on your decision. I recognized the danger I was in. I felt I would either be dead soon or end up in a mental facility—mad as a mad hatter. The day I left, he pulled a gun on me, advising he would put me out of my misery, playing Russian roulette with the gun. I confronted him and walked out, with him pointing the gun at my back, heard a click and continued to walk out, praying the whole time. I left unscathed, scared to death, and elated; I was free!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rita Rae Raye’s new book shares the tools she learned while escaping an abusive relationship. Raye writes about the unique challenges plus-size women face, especially when it comes to achieving financial and personal independence. It is harder for plus-size women to find employment due to society’s implicit fatphobia. It is also more common for plus-size women to fall into the cycle of abuse due to their self-worth being driven down by both their abuser and the world as a whole.
However, author Rita Rae Raye broke free from this vicious cycle, and she learned a thing or two along the way. From how to stash funds to gaining self-confidence, Raye outlines the steps she took on her road to freedom. Not only instructional but also entertaining, Raye’s touching first-hand account of survival is sure to uplift any reader.
Readers can purchase “Memoirs of a Fat Woman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories