Author Melissa Pearcy’s New Book, "Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional," is a Compelling Guide for Opening One’s Heart to Christ and Allowing Him Into One’s Life
Recent release “Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional” from Covenant Books author Melissa Pearcy is a poignant and faith-based read aimed at providing a pathway towards accepting Christ and living a life in accordance with his teachings, just as the Lord and Savior desires for each and every one of his children.
Murfreesboro, TN, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Pearcy, who invited Jesus into her heart at the age of thirteen, has completed her new book, “Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional”: a yearlong guide designed to help readers open their lives to Christs teachings and forge a lasting relationship with the Savior and his teachings.
Pearcy shares, “Whether you are living in a place or have lived in a place of captivity; experienced feelings of worthlessness, guilt, or shame; felt unloved, abused, or unseen, and the list goes on, God sees you! He wants to set you free! I can truly say that He loves you and wants the best for you! I am living proof.
“I have poured out my life onto the pages that are in this book, believing that it will help encourage your heart and for you to know you are not alone. I believe that when we bring what the enemy wants to keep in the dark into the light of Jesus, strongholds will break, and you will no longer be held captive but set free!
“Dear sweet soul, you have been prayed over, and it is not by accident that you have this fifty-two-week devotional. I am sure that a new thing is being done in you as you read, pray, and seek God for healing this new year.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melissa Pearcy’s new book is designed for readers of all backgrounds who feel ready to learn more about what God can do for them and begin the process of cleansing their souls so that they are able to receive his ultimate gift of salvation. Inspired by the author’s own journey of learning to know Christ, “Something Has to Break” is the perfect tool to build a life that is centered around the Lord and invite him into one’s heart for all eternity.
Readers can purchase “Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
