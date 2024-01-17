Author Melissa Pearcy’s New Book, "Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional," is a Compelling Guide for Opening One’s Heart to Christ and Allowing Him Into One’s Life

Recent release “Something Has to Break: 52-Week Devotional” from Covenant Books author Melissa Pearcy is a poignant and faith-based read aimed at providing a pathway towards accepting Christ and living a life in accordance with his teachings, just as the Lord and Savior desires for each and every one of his children.