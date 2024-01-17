Author Dianna DeYoung’s New Book, “Abundant Life,” is a Powerful Guide to the Higher Living That Can be Possible Through Complete Devotion to the Lord

Recent release “Abundant Life” from Covenant Books author Dianna DeYoung is a compelling, faith-based guide designed to help readers discover the path to leading a life of abundant blessings through complete surrender to the Lord, inspired by the author’s own journey of learning to give God control of everything in her own life.