Author Dianna DeYoung’s New Book, “Abundant Life,” is a Powerful Guide to the Higher Living That Can be Possible Through Complete Devotion to the Lord
Recent release “Abundant Life” from Covenant Books author Dianna DeYoung is a compelling, faith-based guide designed to help readers discover the path to leading a life of abundant blessings through complete surrender to the Lord, inspired by the author’s own journey of learning to give God control of everything in her own life.
Traverse City, MI, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dianna DeYoung, a loving grandmother of six who currently resides in Traverse City, Michigan, and dedicates her free time to Operation Christmas Child, has completed her new book, “Abundant Life”: a compelling guide designed to show readers how they too can achieve the abundant life the author enjoys by totally and completely surrendering to God and his divine will for them.
Feeling very privileged to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, author Dianna DeYoung can often be found enjoying walking in nature, kayaking down the Platte River, or eating a Moomers ice cream cone. Her heart desires to see everyone walking in freedom, and her antenna is always up for a divine appointment to engage with those around her to help bring them closer to God. DeYoung feels very blessed to have three of her sons, two daughters-in-law, and grandchildren living just a few miles away, with her fourth son and grandson living in Washington state. Her nine host sons are scattered around the world, and her life is truly full and overflowing with God’s abundant blessings.
“The shelves are full of books on self-help that sadly lead you to just that, self,” writes DeYoung. “The abundant life requires the very opposite. You must die to yourself. In and of ourselves, we are nothing. We can do nothing apart from Christ. He is our hope, strength, peace, and joy and our very life. Without Him as the center of our lives, we are merely existing. We must completely rely on His wisdom, discernment, and direction for our lives. He sees the beginning to the end. He is omnipotent. Why would we even think of looking to ourselves for anything when we have Him a breath away? I believe we’re in the last leg of the race as darkness is closing in like never before.”
She continues, “In this book, I will be sharing with you the keys that the Lord gave me that led to the abundant life I now live. It’s where rivers of living water flow from your innermost being. Come find and get in sync with the abundant life and run with everything that you have in the last leg of the race and reach the goal—heaven! In my mind, I’m already there!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dianna DeYoung’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to bring people closer to the Lord and reveals the truly incredible blessings one can achieve when they forge a lasting relationship with Christ and open their hearts and minds to his divine teachings. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Abundant Life” will help provide readers with the tools necessary to live a full and complete life, just as the author was able to accomplish through her devotion and surrender to God.
Readers can purchase “Abundant Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
