Author Mack Ott’s New Book, "Property V. Equality: America’s Enduring Political Rivalry," Explores the Tension from Before America’s Inception Between Property & Equality

Recent release “Property v. Equality: America’s Enduring Political Rivalry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Mack Ott is an extensive look at the ways in which America's democracy and political party structure have evolved over the years since the nation's inception, and the current threats to individual liberty and property ownership due to a variety of political and socio-economic issues.