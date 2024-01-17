Deana McClain’s New Book, "Promises Kept," is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of the Incredible Gifts That the Creator Grants to Those Willing to Receive Them
Caldwell, TX, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Deana McClain has completed her most recent book, “Promises Kept”: a real life collection of wisdom based on the author’s own lived experiences detailing the incredible, everlasting love that the Creator grants to those willing to open their hearts and minds to him.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, author Deana McClain grew up in a household of four, together with her mother, her brother, and her sister. The author has an extensive background in education, ranging from different schools and colleges, and has been blessed with a love of helping other people, which has helped her greatly in running her own business and facing the daily challenges of the world.
McClain writes, “It has not been until recently that I myself knew of the very unconditional loving soulmate the Creator bestowed me with! But more than the presence of a soulmate, the Creator gifted me with himself, with the true knowledge of who he is and of who I am in him. The gifts that were given to me to use with and for an unconditional loving soulmate and the rest of the world as this book was written out and read.
“In my knowing, what the Creator gifted me with is to be used in attaining the Creator’s gifts of knowledge, wisdom, and understanding and to put it in today’s words that will help open the eyes and the hearts of so many who do not know that the free-will choice gifted by the Creator is yours to use and have through your life here on earth and through eternity with the Creator. Within the chapters of this book, there are everyday experiences of mine with this unconditional loving soulmate to be read, heard, and seen in actual live events. Nothing in this book is about a particular religion, culture, country, traditions, race, sex, or education. What words are gifted to be put down in the chapters of this book are for you the reader and the observer to know how they can be applied to yourself.
“In ‘Promises Kept,’ you will find true given knowledge and wisdom and understanding of our unconditional loving Creator and how it can and will change a world of hate and discord and judgment being misused. As the reader or hearer or someone seeing, such unconditional love is to your own ability to interpret and to use in your daily life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Deana McClain’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to make the world a better place for those from all walks of life, sharing her experiences to help enrich the lives of others. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, McClain shares her writings in the hopes that they might inspire her readers to find the inner strength and resolve to seek out the Creator and forge a lasting relationship with him, and to pass on this knowledge to the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Promises Kept” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, author Deana McClain grew up in a household of four, together with her mother, her brother, and her sister. The author has an extensive background in education, ranging from different schools and colleges, and has been blessed with a love of helping other people, which has helped her greatly in running her own business and facing the daily challenges of the world.
McClain writes, “It has not been until recently that I myself knew of the very unconditional loving soulmate the Creator bestowed me with! But more than the presence of a soulmate, the Creator gifted me with himself, with the true knowledge of who he is and of who I am in him. The gifts that were given to me to use with and for an unconditional loving soulmate and the rest of the world as this book was written out and read.
“In my knowing, what the Creator gifted me with is to be used in attaining the Creator’s gifts of knowledge, wisdom, and understanding and to put it in today’s words that will help open the eyes and the hearts of so many who do not know that the free-will choice gifted by the Creator is yours to use and have through your life here on earth and through eternity with the Creator. Within the chapters of this book, there are everyday experiences of mine with this unconditional loving soulmate to be read, heard, and seen in actual live events. Nothing in this book is about a particular religion, culture, country, traditions, race, sex, or education. What words are gifted to be put down in the chapters of this book are for you the reader and the observer to know how they can be applied to yourself.
“In ‘Promises Kept,’ you will find true given knowledge and wisdom and understanding of our unconditional loving Creator and how it can and will change a world of hate and discord and judgment being misused. As the reader or hearer or someone seeing, such unconditional love is to your own ability to interpret and to use in your daily life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Deana McClain’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to make the world a better place for those from all walks of life, sharing her experiences to help enrich the lives of others. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, McClain shares her writings in the hopes that they might inspire her readers to find the inner strength and resolve to seek out the Creator and forge a lasting relationship with him, and to pass on this knowledge to the next generation.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Promises Kept” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories