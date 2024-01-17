Syrena Sanchez’s New Book, "No Pets on the Bed," is a Delightful Tale All About the Mess That Pets Can Make When They Sleep on the Bed with Their Humans
El Cajon, CA, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Syrena Sanchez, a preschool special education teacher in San Diego who enjoys traveling, watching TV, and spending time with her family, has completed her most recent book, “No Pets on the Bed”: a charming story that explores all the reasons why pets should never be allowed to sleep on the bed, no matter how hard they try to.
Sanchez writes, “They love to give you kisses, but when you say ‘down,’ they don’t listen. Pets are not allowed on the bed! They can be stinky and dirty. But maybe they can be on the bed…just one time? No, no pets on the bed! Follow along and see if the pets stay off the bed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Syrena Sanchez’s book is inspired by the author’s own cat and dog, and the many adventures they get up to while trying to stay on the bed. With colorful artwork to help bring Sanchez’s tale to life, “No Pets on the Bed” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as follow along to discover whether or not the pets have their way.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “No Pets on the Bed” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Sanchez writes, “They love to give you kisses, but when you say ‘down,’ they don’t listen. Pets are not allowed on the bed! They can be stinky and dirty. But maybe they can be on the bed…just one time? No, no pets on the bed! Follow along and see if the pets stay off the bed.”
Published by Fulton Books, Syrena Sanchez’s book is inspired by the author’s own cat and dog, and the many adventures they get up to while trying to stay on the bed. With colorful artwork to help bring Sanchez’s tale to life, “No Pets on the Bed” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as follow along to discover whether or not the pets have their way.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “No Pets on the Bed” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories