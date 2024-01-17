Richard Aegerter’s Newly Released "The Massive Mistakes of Premillennialism" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Misconceptions of the Christian Faith
“The Massive Mistakes of Premillennialism: What Does the Bible Say About Jesus Returning to Earth to Reign for 1,000 Years” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Aegerter is a philosophical discussion of prophetic scripture and how misinterpretations have confused God’s word.
Oklahoma City, OK, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Massive Mistakes of Premillennialism: What Does the Bible Say About Jesus Returning to Earth to Reign for 1,000 Years”: a complex and articulate discussion of key scripture. “The Massive Mistakes of Premillennialism: What Does the Bible Say About Jesus Returning to Earth to Reign for 1,000 Years” is the creation of published author, Richard Aegerter.
Aegerter shares, “In summary, I would like to bring to mind Jesus’s words in Luke 24:44–45:
“That all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the Prophets, and in the Psalms concerning me. Then opened. He their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures.
“Jesus opened the disciples’ understanding that they would see fulfilled prophecy.
“Our understanding can likewise be opened up when we allow the Bible to speak. The Bible is its own best commentary.
“In this book, you will be able to see how Jesus fulfilled prophecy concerning himself and his kingdom/church. Many of the radio and television preachers are mistaken when they preach on the Second Coming of Christ. They misunderstand how the many prophecies they use have already been fulfilled in Christ’s first coming and in the establishment of the church/kingdom. They misunderstand the many figurative and symbolic statements used by the prophets in the Old Testament. The New Testament writers were revealed the fulfilment of these prophecies.
“It is important to remember that figurative passages must always be understood in light of easy-to-understand passages and any interpretation of a difficult passage that contradicts a plain passage cannot be correct.
“God bless those of you who read this book—that you will be like the early Bereans in that they received the Word of God with all readiness of mind and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things are so or not (Acts 17:10–11).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Aegerter’s new book will bring readers a fresh perspective of key scripture that details what’s to come for God’s creation.
Consumers can purchase “The Massive Mistakes of Premillennialism: What Does the Bible Say About Jesus Returning to Earth to Reign for 1,000 Years” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Massive Mistakes of Premillennialism: What Does the Bible Say About Jesus Returning to Earth to Reign for 1,000 Years,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
