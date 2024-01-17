Andrea Adams’s Newly Released "Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose" is a Powerful Account of Navigating a Complex Process
“Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose: Navigating the heart transplant process” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea Adams is an encouraging and compassionate look into the complexities of a shocking medical diagnosis and the ensuing treatments.
Zebulon, NC, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose: Navigating the heart transplant process”: a helpful resource for anyone directly or indirectly faced with the need for a heart transplant. “Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose: Navigating the heart transplant process” is the creation of published author, Andrea Adams, a wife of thirty-three years and mother of two sons. An ordained Evangelist and teacher of the Gospel. Adams is a graduate of University of Phoenix who holds a BS in business management.
Adams shares, “They say hindsight is twenty-twenty. In my case, looking back over our journey, I have learned to appreciate life more. Our Journey is full of ups and downs, heartbreaks, life-threatening diagnoses, humor, and getting support from unexpected places. What was supposed to be a tragedy was actually a catalyst to purpose. Our Journey tells the story of our experiences while navigating the heart transplant process. It offers hope to those who have found themselves in situations that seem were meant to destroy them.
“Our Journey offers hope and encouragement and challenges the reader to look at their situation from a different perspective and to understand that a new perspective can change a life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea Adams’s new book offers an insightful look into the personal, spiritual, and emotional challenges discovered along a complicated path.
Consumers can purchase “Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose: Navigating the heart transplant process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose: Navigating the heart transplant process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Adams shares, “They say hindsight is twenty-twenty. In my case, looking back over our journey, I have learned to appreciate life more. Our Journey is full of ups and downs, heartbreaks, life-threatening diagnoses, humor, and getting support from unexpected places. What was supposed to be a tragedy was actually a catalyst to purpose. Our Journey tells the story of our experiences while navigating the heart transplant process. It offers hope to those who have found themselves in situations that seem were meant to destroy them.
“Our Journey offers hope and encouragement and challenges the reader to look at their situation from a different perspective and to understand that a new perspective can change a life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea Adams’s new book offers an insightful look into the personal, spiritual, and emotional challenges discovered along a complicated path.
Consumers can purchase “Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose: Navigating the heart transplant process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Journey: Pathway to Purpose: Navigating the heart transplant process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories