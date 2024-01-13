The Studio in Hilton Head: an Artistic Dining Experience Featured in Flag Digital's Star Media Journal
Hilton Head, SC, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Studio, a unique restaurant and art gallery in Hilton Head, has been featured in the latest issue of Star Media Journal, a Flag Digital online magazine that covers the latest trends in lifestyle, culture, and entertainment.
The article, titled, "The Studio: An Artistic Dining Experience in Hilton Head," praises the restaurant for its innovative fusion of food, art, and music, and showcases some of the dishes, artworks, and performances that make The Studio a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.
The Studio, located at 20 Executive Park Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC 29928, is owned and operated by Paul and Lunonia Colella, a husband-and-wife team of culinary and artistic talents. Paul, a chef with over 30 years of experience, creates international cuisine using fresh, local ingredients, while Lunonia, a painter and sculptor, displays her original works of art in the gallery and store. The restaurant also features live music by local and visiting musicians, creating a vibrant and eclectic atmosphere.
The Studio has received rave reviews from customers and critics alike, earning a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor and a Certificate of Excellence. Some of the dishes that have been highlighted by reviewers include the buffalo cauliflower, the plantain gnocchi, the seafood paella, and the eggplant jambalaya. The restaurant also offers a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, catering to different dietary preferences and needs.
The Studio is open from Tuesday to Saturday, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM, by reservation only.
About Flag Digital
Flag Digital is a leading digital media company that operates a network of online news publications across the United States. Flag Digital’s mission is to inform, inspire, and engage audiences with quality journalism, compelling storytelling, and innovative technology. Flag Digital’s portfolio of publications include Flag News, Star Media Journal and Sports Daily Record.
