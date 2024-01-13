Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 10th Annual Identity Management Symposium
IDM Community to Convene in National Harbor, MD in April 2024.
National Harbor, MD, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce its 12th Annual Identity Management Symposium on April 10-11, 2024. The Identity Management Symposium will bring together DoD, DHS, the Federal Government and industry leaders to facilitate open dialogue on the latest policy and technology developments impacting the identity and access management sector. The symposium will be held at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, Maryland where discussions will be centered around the importance of developments across the biometric and identity management sectors as they relate to national security.
Strengthened multifactor authentication processes and the adoption of a Zero Trust framework help combat reusing stolen credentials and phishing scams, which remain the primary ways attackers access federal organizations to deploy ransomware and mine personal information. This event will detail how the adoption of multifactor authentication and the incorporation of a Zero Trust framework further exemplify the commitment to combatting cyber threats, phishing scams, and credential misuse.
The 10th Annual Identity Management Symposium 2024 Event Speakers will Include:
· Lesle Beavers, SES, Principal Deputy CIO, DoD CIO
· Sam Yousef, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Center
· Robert Castello, CIO, CISA
· Brian Griffith, Deputy Assistant Director, Criminal Justice Information Services, (CJIS), Federal Bureau of Investigation
· Kenneth Myers, Chief Federal ICAM Architect, U.S. General Services Administration
· Marisol Cruz Cain, Director, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, U.S. GAO
2024 Discussion Topics will Include:
· Keeping Pace with the Zero Trust Framework to Form a Modern Digital Government Ensuring a Transparent Security Posture
· Biometric Facial Comparison Technology: Introducing Innovative Identity Verification Across CBP
· Expanding NCTC Partnerships to Support Biometric Capabilities Across Counterterrorism Efforts
· Driving DMDC’s Efforts Towards a Stronger and More Flexible Approach to Identity Management
· The Next Generation of Identity Access Management: How Generative AI is Defining Identity Frameworks
· Driving Resiliency Efforts Protecting User Identity Across Financial Institutions
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940- 6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Identity Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://identitymanagement.dsigroup.org. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
