New Management for Oxford Self Storage Facility in Oxford, Mississippi
Oxford, MS, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local land development bringing storage to the city of Oxford. 2403 South Lamar Boulevard Oxford, MS 38655 is now the location of Oxford Self Storage. This facility, comprised of 523 units totaling 58,120 rentable square feet, provides safe, secure, climate-controlled units in a variety of sizes and options to the local communities of Abbeville, Springdale, and Lafayette Springs.
The self-storage ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 12/11/2023.
If you would like to speak to the friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 2403 South Lamar Boulevard Oxford, MS 38655, contact our office at 662-767-6699, or visit online at oxfordselfstoragems.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN, and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in the southeast and midwest regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
