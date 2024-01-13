New Storage in Yulee, Florida
Yulee, FL, January 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local development of Storage Box USA is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Yule, Florida. This facility will provide over 150,000 square feet of safe and secure, climate-controlled and drive-up units, enclosed parking, and flex space options to the local communities of Yulee, Wildlight, Waterman’s Bluff, Becker, Jacksonville, Nassauville, and O’Neil.
Storage Box USA’s ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services.
Storage Box USA is anticipated to be open in Fall 2024. If you would like more details on this facility, please call our office at 678 438-3972.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
