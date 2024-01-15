The Developers of NordVPN Are Working on a New Worldwide SIM Service

The developers of NordVPN, one of the world's most popular digital privacy and security products, are working on a new worldwide eSIM service - Saily, which will be launched this quarter. The early access sign-up is starting today. Saily, a new eSIM solution, will ensure that global connection to the internet is as smooth and effortless as possible.