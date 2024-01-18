Author Eddie McCoy’s New Book, “Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant,” is a Series of Short Stories Documenting the Author’s Experiences in the Army

Recent release “Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant” from Page Publishing author Eddie McCoy is a riveting collection sharing the author's experiences that focus on the time before, during, and after his years as an Army drill sergeant. Through the various ramblings and photos provided by the author, "Musings..." is sure to warm the reader's heart and ease their mind.