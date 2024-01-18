Author Eddie McCoy’s New Book, “Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant,” is a Series of Short Stories Documenting the Author’s Experiences in the Army
Recent release “Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant” from Page Publishing author Eddie McCoy is a riveting collection sharing the author's experiences that focus on the time before, during, and after his years as an Army drill sergeant. Through the various ramblings and photos provided by the author, "Musings..." is sure to warm the reader's heart and ease their mind.
Fleming Island, FL, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Eddie McCoy, Chief Warrant Officer U.S. Army (Ret), has completed his new book, “Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant”: a captivating series of short stories and poems from the author’s time serving in the Army, ranging from all sorts of topics to help inspire readers to overcome whatever challenges they might be facing.
Author Eddie McCoy joined the Army in 1963 and served 21 years, including two tours in South Viet Nam, before retiring. He obtained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer and was fortunate to have the government finance his GED, associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees. After the Army, McCoy worked for the Department of the Navy and later retired as a federal employee, GS/15, from the Department of Justice. He is married to the former Barbara Diane Baker of Monroe, N.C. and together they have two children and two grandchildren. Eddie and Diane live in Northeast Florida and have kept a passion for Shriners Hospital for Children and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital by making annual donations for the past 20 years and they encourage others to donate, and they were also members of the Masonic bodies and Shriners for over 30 years.
“People generally don’t read a poem just once. When I run across a poem I like, I may read it dozens and dozens of times and will probably continue to read my favorites until I’ve moved on to that big drill field in the sky,” writes McCoy. “‘Musings…’ …contains poems, a lot of pictures, and some short stories from my time as a US Army Drill Sergeant, two tours in Vietnam and later. As with everything I write, net income from the sale of my books is donated equally between Shriners Hospital for Children and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. If you don’t have a favorite charity, please consider these two. Everyone needs to share good fortune with less fortunate people, and children are an excellent choice! The final part of ‘Musings…’ is something that I wrote for our son when he went off to college. I was trying to provide him with something that fit somewhere in the hidden and mysterious space between Murphy’s Law and Moses and The Ten Commandments. It’s called McCoy’s Prescription.”
Published by Page Publishing, Eddie McCoy’s riveting tales are sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all backgrounds as he takes them on an insightful journey through his past experiences and trials. Expertly paced and deeply personal, McCoy bears his soul within the pages of “Musings…” and hopes that his writings will resonate with readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Musings...From the Mind of a U.S. Army Drill Sergeant” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
