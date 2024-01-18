Author Tamara Fawkes-Smith’s New Book, "Sunday Brunch," Follows a Wife and Mother as She Sets Off to Celebrate Herself and Her Friends for an Unforgettable Girls’ Weekend

Recent release “Sunday Brunch” from Page Publishing author Tamara Fawkes-Smith is a captivating tale celebrating female friendships and the magic of Sunday brunches as a wife and mother leaves behind her family life in order to head off on a thrilling girls’ weekend to reconnect with herself and her friends.