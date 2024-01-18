Author Tamara Fawkes-Smith’s New Book, "Sunday Brunch," Follows a Wife and Mother as She Sets Off to Celebrate Herself and Her Friends for an Unforgettable Girls’ Weekend
Recent release “Sunday Brunch” from Page Publishing author Tamara Fawkes-Smith is a captivating tale celebrating female friendships and the magic of Sunday brunches as a wife and mother leaves behind her family life in order to head off on a thrilling girls’ weekend to reconnect with herself and her friends.
Smith Station, AL, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tamara Fawkes-Smith, a wife, a mother of two, and an executive for one of the leading jewelry stores in the Bahamas, has completed her new book, “Sunday Brunch”: a riveting story of a hard-working wife and supermom named Sara who sets off on a life changing girl’s weekend with her girlfriends.
Tamara writes, “Life can be busy with so many moving and demanding parts, work, family, and civic organization duties, that it hardly leaves time for a woman to take time to attend a party or a girls’ weekend, but ‘Sunday Brunch’ is a reading adventure that gives you the boost you need from a girls’ weekend without the financial pressure, time management, and the looming pressure of what to wear and the frustration of a hangover. Ladies, squeeze a few hours out of your demanding life, and enjoy ‘Sunday Brunch’ with us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tamara Fawkes-Smith’s engaging tale is sure to resonate with wives and mothers of all backgrounds who constantly feel as if the pressures of their personal and professional lives often get in the way of their abilities to take time for themselves, giving them the opportunity to escape on a fabulous vacation with Sara and her friends.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Sunday Brunch” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Tamara writes, “Life can be busy with so many moving and demanding parts, work, family, and civic organization duties, that it hardly leaves time for a woman to take time to attend a party or a girls’ weekend, but ‘Sunday Brunch’ is a reading adventure that gives you the boost you need from a girls’ weekend without the financial pressure, time management, and the looming pressure of what to wear and the frustration of a hangover. Ladies, squeeze a few hours out of your demanding life, and enjoy ‘Sunday Brunch’ with us.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tamara Fawkes-Smith’s engaging tale is sure to resonate with wives and mothers of all backgrounds who constantly feel as if the pressures of their personal and professional lives often get in the way of their abilities to take time for themselves, giving them the opportunity to escape on a fabulous vacation with Sara and her friends.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Sunday Brunch” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories