Author Kamyron Tabasco’s New Book, "You’ve Got My Mail," is an Insightful and Keenly Observant Collection of Lessons Learned on Topics Such as Worry, Greed, Love, & Life

Recent release “You’ve Got My Mail: A Short Lesson on Life” from Page Publishing author Kamyron Tabasco is a compilation of thought-provoking prose, anecdotes, and imaginings of the inner lives of rural mailboxes made real through the lens of her own experience.