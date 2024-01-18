Author Kamyron Tabasco’s New Book, "You’ve Got My Mail," is an Insightful and Keenly Observant Collection of Lessons Learned on Topics Such as Worry, Greed, Love, & Life
Recent release “You’ve Got My Mail: A Short Lesson on Life” from Page Publishing author Kamyron Tabasco is a compilation of thought-provoking prose, anecdotes, and imaginings of the inner lives of rural mailboxes made real through the lens of her own experience.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kamyron Tabasco, a keen observer of life and proud parent of three dogs, four cats, seven hamsters, one rabbit, one turtle, two cockatiels, six finches, and one parakeet (some in heaven), all forever in her heart, has completed her new book, “You’ve Got My Mail: A Short Lesson on Life”: a slim volume of entertaining vignettes inspired by the vicissitudes of human life.
This is not what the author would consider a self-help book but rather more akin to a memoir. She states this book is “a bit of an eccentric tale, but what is painted by the words is very real.” The messages presented are very genuine to true life. Liberty is taken in the quirky and insightful manner in which the cast of characters used to propel the storyline is a collection of rural mailboxes. The author has brought them to life giving the reader an entertaining way to gain an understanding of topics that can often be delicate to address.
Published by Page Publishing, Kamyron Tabasco’s engrossing book is an intriguing collection of insight and observation about life, love, and the world around us.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “You’ve Got My Mail: A Short Lesson on Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
This is not what the author would consider a self-help book but rather more akin to a memoir. She states this book is “a bit of an eccentric tale, but what is painted by the words is very real.” The messages presented are very genuine to true life. Liberty is taken in the quirky and insightful manner in which the cast of characters used to propel the storyline is a collection of rural mailboxes. The author has brought them to life giving the reader an entertaining way to gain an understanding of topics that can often be delicate to address.
Published by Page Publishing, Kamyron Tabasco’s engrossing book is an intriguing collection of insight and observation about life, love, and the world around us.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “You’ve Got My Mail: A Short Lesson on Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories