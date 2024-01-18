Author Joseph Thamir’s New Book, “Broken Seal: The Knight of Flames,” Follows a Father and Son Whose Normal Lives Take a Turn for the Magical
Recent release “Broken Seal: The Knight of Flames” from Page Publishing author Joseph Thamir is an enchanting novel that introduces Arthur and Dante, a father and son pair who lead very average lives until a pointy-hatted witch drops by to offer them the world.
New York, NY, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Thamir, who was born in Iraq but lived out his early childhood in the States, has completed his new book, “Broken Seal: The Knight of Flames”: an enchanting novel about father and son Arthur and Dante, who are visited by a witch who takes them into a world of elves, goblins, and madmen.
At the age of three, author Joseph Thamir moved to Canada with his family and has called it home ever since. Joseph went to college for video game design and is currently the owner of the Red Panda Karate School. Stories and martial arts have been key aspects of his life for most of his years. When Joseph isn’t writing stories or teaching martial arts, you can always find him playing a video game or enjoying Canada’s great outdoors. Be it creating worlds or just getting lost in them, Joseph hopes to always be near a good story.
Thamir writes, “Now Arthur Chester has had an interesting life. He was born in the summer of 3091 to less-than-ideal parents. They were distant and bitter, and despite always complaining about losing one job or another, they had a habit of stumbling across large sums of money. While they spent days on end off at casinos or gods knew where, Arthur would stay home, study, and do his best not to bring attention to his small house at the edge of Toronto. The city was large enough that he hoped most people would find other places to be and ignore the skinny boy looking out the window.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Thamir’s creative tale transports readers to a magical land filled with fascinating creatures.
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Broken Seal: The Knight of Flames” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
