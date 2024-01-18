Author Joseph Thamir’s New Book, “Broken Seal: The Knight of Flames,” Follows a Father and Son Whose Normal Lives Take a Turn for the Magical

Recent release “Broken Seal: The Knight of Flames” from Page Publishing author Joseph Thamir is an enchanting novel that introduces Arthur and Dante, a father and son pair who lead very average lives until a pointy-hatted witch drops by to offer them the world.