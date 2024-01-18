Author Jeffrey McDonald’s New Book, "The Highland Way," Follows a Father Processing His Grief After the Sudden, Devastating Loss of His Beloved Daughter
Recent release “The Highland Way” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey McDonald is a mesmerizing novel about Jamie McDonald, who seeks to fulfill his daughter’s dreams after her tragic death.
St Louis, MO, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey McDonald has completed his new book, “The Highland Way”: a gripping and potent novel about a father trying to piece his life back together after the passing of his daughter.
The West Highland Way in Scotland is a hiking dream for Jamie McDonald and his daughter, Niamh. His upcoming divorce has made it impossible for him to make ends meet on his inadequate pay as an armored truck driver. When his daughter dies in a car accident, his world is then torn apart. Disgusted, he wants to put an end to his suffering so he can feel more like a father and less like a failure.
He battles his emotions, mobsters, and a new love interest along the way while running from them. Then he learns that the man his wife has moved on to is a crime boss by the name of Devan Drake. It’s possible that this evil man was involved in his daughter’s death and much more. Now ending his own suffering is less important than ending Drake’s life, but for some reason, he just won’t die. With the help of an old army buddy, he plans to remedy that and begin a new life in Texas, unless his past comes looking for him.
Writing and telling stories have always been two of author Jeffrey McDonald’s favorite things to do. In his lengthy career, he has held a variety of jobs, so the list would be lengthy. However, this provides him with a wealth of data to use in his stories. As a father, he often wonders what he would be willing to do in the event of a tragedy or crime against his family. He wonders, “Could I carry out the necessary action, regardless of whether it was morally or legally correct? Would I doubt his friends or his faith? Would I even care if I survived?” This story was born out of pain and doubt, and as it has matured, it has shown him that love overcomes all obstacles.
McDonald begins, “The St. Louis Cardinals baseball game is on a scratchy transistor radio in the background. Mike Shannon, the Cardinals’ announcer, is talking about some minuscule points—a feeble attempt to keep listeners interested during the rain delay. Jamie sees his daughter Niamh sitting in a deck chair next to him. He can see how bored she must be; this isn’t what a teenager wants to be doing with her time. But there she sits being the good daughter, spending time with her father because she knows it is important; she is a good daughter.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffrey McDonald’s original tale invites readers to discover how Jamie’s journey unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “The Highland Way” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
