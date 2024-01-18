Author Patricia Zecco’s New Book, "Fire in the Sky," is an Enthralling and Uplifting Poem to Help Readers Seek the Beauty and Peace in the World Even in Times of Struggle
Recent release “Fire in the Sky” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Zecco is a heartfelt and compelling poem aimed at helping readers to open their minds and hearts to the world around them and witness the incredible gifts that life has to offer. Zecco's incredible talent for prose weaves together powerful messages that readers will want to revisit and experience over and over again.
Northboro, MA, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Zecco has completed her new book, “Fire in the Sky”: an emotionally explosive and stirring poem designed to help readers relax and reflect upon the human condition and the world around them, from its natural, physical beauty to the metaphysical concepts that make the world and life itself a fascinating journey.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Zecco’s engaging poem will take readers on a beautiful journey to help inspire and uplift them, providing comfort in times of strife and hope for a brighter tomorrow. With beautiful and vibrant illustrations by artists Corinne Morgan and Mathew McAndless, Zecco’s writings are the perfect companion for readers of all walks of life and is sure to remain with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Fire in the Sky” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
