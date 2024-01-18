Author Patricia Zecco’s New Book, "Fire in the Sky," is an Enthralling and Uplifting Poem to Help Readers Seek the Beauty and Peace in the World Even in Times of Struggle

Recent release “Fire in the Sky” from Newman Springs Publishing author Patricia Zecco is a heartfelt and compelling poem aimed at helping readers to open their minds and hearts to the world around them and witness the incredible gifts that life has to offer. Zecco's incredible talent for prose weaves together powerful messages that readers will want to revisit and experience over and over again.