Author Marlene Wilson’s New Book, "A Childhood in God's Arms," is a True Story That Looks at How One’s Faith Can Help Them Survive Through Years of Sexual Abuse
Recent release “A Childhood in God's Arms: Get in Touch with Incest and How to Get Past the Pain A Self-Help Book” from Covenant Books author Marlene Wilson is a poignant account of the abuse the author faced throughout her childhood and early adult life, and how her faith and relationship with God helped to carry her through the darkness to reach the other side.
Dallas, OR, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marlene Wilson, a survivor of childhood abuse and incest, has completed her new book, “A Childhood in God's Arms: Get in Touch with Incest and How to Get Past the Pain A Self-Help Book”: a powerful memoir that details how the author managed to overcome the years of abuse at the hands of her own father through her unwavering faith in the Lord and his love.
“I was abused throughout my childhood and even into my adult life. I kept this a family secret as a child because of fear. It’s no longer a secret, although my mother kept it one even to her deathbed. By writing this book, I hope people will speak out and tell what their offender is doing so the abuse will stop, and it could possibly send them to jail so they won’t go to other children,” writes Wilson.
“I received the Lord as my Savior and was baptized with the Holy Spirit at a young age. The Holy Spirit kept me from killing myself and comforted me throughout my life. Knowing God was always there, holding me in His loving arms, gave me hope. You can have hope as well because God loves you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Marlene Wilson’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to connect with those who have endured the same abuse she did and help them to break free from their pain. Through sharing her story, Wilson reveals how God’s love can bring comfort to those who are struggling and help them rise above their trials to find the peace and happiness they deserve.
Readers can purchase “A Childhood in God's Arms: Get in Touch with Incest and How To Get Past the Pain A Self-Help Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
