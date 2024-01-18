Author Marlene Wilson’s New Book, "A Childhood in God's Arms," is a True Story That Looks at How One’s Faith Can Help Them Survive Through Years of Sexual Abuse

Recent release “A Childhood in God's Arms: Get in Touch with Incest and How to Get Past the Pain A Self-Help Book” from Covenant Books author Marlene Wilson is a poignant account of the abuse the author faced throughout her childhood and early adult life, and how her faith and relationship with God helped to carry her through the darkness to reach the other side.