Author Beverly Bernson’s New Book, "Grace Living Among the Morning Glories," is a Month-Long Daily Devotion for Those Seeking to Forge a Stronger Relationship with Christ
Recent release “Grace Living Among the Morning Glories: Devotions for Every Day of the Month_ Enjoying Life in God's Peace” from Covenant Books author Beverly Bernson is a faith-based daily guide aimed at helping readers learn how to build a life free from brokenness and develop a stronger faith in the Lord that will help them weather all of life’s storms.
Longview, TX, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beverly Bernson, the founder of Beverly Bernson Ministries, has completed her new book, “Grace Living Among the Morning Glories: Devotions for Every Day of the Month_ Enjoying Life in God's Peace”: a thirty-one-day devotional book to help readers bring their faith to new levels and inspire daily prayer and meditation with Jesus Christ.
Bernson writes, “I have had several experiences with heaven, and one in particular revealed millions of flowers and morning glories swaying in a gentle breeze, and I marveled at their indescribable glory. I decided to write this thirty-one-day devotional to share my many experiences with God so you could be blessed beyond measure and experience the presence of God for yourself. If you have been wanting a deeper experience with God, my daily revelations that God gives me will challenge you to become more intimate with him. It is only by the grace of God that I have written this book, and it is my honor to bring it to you for the glory of God.
“You will find yourself immersed in his presence in a real and tangible way. You will find strength to go through any valley and hope to climb any mountain that life brings you. If you will allow God to speak to you through these pages and meditate on him and his Word, you will experience total victory. May you be blessed each day with more wisdom, knowledge, and hope through one day at a time by God’s grace.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beverly Bernson’s new book shares a story of tragedy to triumph and contains daily opportunities for readers of all walks of life and denominations to learn and grow. Through sharing her contagious passion for the intimacy of God and his word, Bernson hopes to challenge readers and inspire them to find hope and ultimately their true destiny in Jesus Christ.
Readers can purchase “Grace Living Among the Morning Glories: Devotions for Every Day of the Month_ Enjoying Life in God's Peace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
